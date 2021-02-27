IU Rises to Second Place to Beat Blackpink, Im Young Woong, Kang Daniel in Singer Brand Value Ranking

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's boy band BTS has held on to the numero uno spot in the brand reputation rankings for the month of February. Solo artist IU and trot singer Im Young Woong are in the second and third places, respectively, in the list released by the Korean Business Research Institute.

The Undisputed King

The undisputed King BTS has garnered a brand index reputation of 13,215,433 for February. Week after week, the most popular boy group of South Korea has retained the spot as it continues to win the hearts of new fans across the globe.

A Massive Increase

Solo artist IU has taken second place with a brand index reputation of 13,215,433. It means the singer's popularity rose by 68.80 percent compared to the previous month. Trot Singer Im Young Woong has landed in the third position with a brand index reputation of 8,654,221, while Blackpink has scored 6,149,244 to occupy the fourth place in the ranking.

Singer and entrepreneur Kang Daniel is at fifth place with a brand index reputation of 4,912,957, an increase of 149.99 percent compared to January. Young Tak, who has taken sixth place, had almost beaten Kang Daniel by scoring 4,891,958.

He is followed by Lee Chan Won. He has scored 4,240,567 to secure seventh place, while NCT is in eighth place with a brand index reputation of 4,037,059. Sunmi and IZ*ONE is in the next two positions by garnering 3,767,286 and 3,337,401, respectively.

Here are the Top 30 Ranking"

1) BTS

2) IU

3) Im Young Woong

4) BLACKPINK

5) Kang Daniel

6) Young Tak

7) Lee Chan Won

8) NCT

9) Sunmi

10) IZ*ONE

11) TWICE

12) SEVENTEEN

13) Oh My Girl

14) Kim Hee Jae

15) GFRIEND

16) Song Ga In

17) EXO

18) Lee Seung Gi

19) Jung Dong Won

20) Chungha

21) MAMAMOO's Hwasa

22) Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

23) Jessi

24) Red Velvet

25) Jang Min Ho

26) Punch

27) Park Jin Young

28) Ben

29) Red Velvet's Joy

30) Na Hoon Ah

On a monthly basis, the Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.