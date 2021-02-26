BTS is one of the most popular boy bands in the world. Not just in South Korea or in Asia, the music group has fans across the globe. This in another way has made its members richer. So, how much are the members are earning? What's the net worth of each individual from the septet?

Today, let's see the net worth of the group's youngest member Jungkook. As a young boy, he dreamt of becoming a player, but little did he know that fate had bigger plans for him. One fine day when he watched G-Dragon's television performance of Heartbreaker he decided to become a singer.

He first auditioned for the talent show Superstar K, but he was not selected. Yet he was noticed by many agencies and eventually, he became a trainee under Big Hit Entertainment. He made his debut with the single 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013. Thus his journey in showbiz with the BTS started. Thereafter, he has been part of many successful albums and solo songs which have made him an icon in the K-pop industry.

Net Worth

Last month, the 23-year old bought an expensive mansion in Itaewon, Korea. The price of the two-story property is said to be a little over $7 million. He had sold his apartment located at the Seoul Forest Trimagein Seoul for 2.5 billion won.

In 2019, BTS had generated $170 million from its world music tour and the members earned a total of $50 million. It means each individual pocketed $7 million.

In 2020, Big Hit Entertainment which manages BTS, went public on the South Korean stock exchange to end its first day of trading with a market cap of $4.1 billion. Before the company made its stock market debut, each member of the group was given 68,385 shares. After the first day of trading, the members had stakes worth $7.9 million.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jungkook's net worth is about $20 million. With his rising popularity, the BTS vocalist's earnings are expected to increase manifold in the days to come.