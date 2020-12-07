Pictures of Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk's wedding are doing the rounds on social media. Termed as perfect couple, Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk gave the drama Start-Up a steady boost. The drama aired its last episode on Dec. 6 and netizens have started wishing that Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk become real life couple.

In the drama, Nam Joo Hyuk played the role of Nam Do San and Suzy played Seo Dal Mi, both striving to make a name in the technology-based start-up industry. But at the end fans not only watched the success story of the couple in terms of business but also on the personal front too.

Currently, popular as Do Dal couple, chemistry between Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk helped the tvN drama secure 4.9 percent and 5.2 percent ratings for the two parts of the finale episode on Dec. 6. The drama's all time high rating was seen in its fifth episode, where it secured 5.4 percent rating.

Both tvN and Management Soop that represents both Suzy and Nam shared the wedding pictures on Twitter and Instagram. Here are the pictures from the wedding of DoDal couple.

Kim Seon Ho Fans Left Disappointed

When the DoDal fans expressed happiness for Suzy and Nam, Kim Seon Ho fans said they were disappointed. It can be noted that Kim Seon Ho, who played Han Ji Pyeong in Start-Up, gained much popularity and his fans had even stated that Suzy should opt for Kim Seon Ho than Nam Joo Hyuk. Fans are sharing messages supporting Kim Seon Ho's character Han Ji Pyeong as Suzy chose Nam Joo Hyuk over him.

"Han Ji Pyeong might've not gotten a happy ending, but my man Kim Seon Ho stays winning in the end," said of the comments. The netizen gave an example of Kim Seon Ho's Instagram followers. Before the beginning of the drama Kim Seon Ho had 679,000 followers and after the end of the drama he has 3.1 million followers. But one can't deny the fact that Nam Joo Hyuk is more popular that Kim Seon Ho. Currently, Nam has 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Apart from Start Up, OCN's adventure drama The Uncanny Counter's fourth episode aired on Dec. 6 scored an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent. This is the drama's new personal best record. KBS 2TV's Homemade Love Story secured a whopping ratings of 29.7 percent and 31.6 percent for its 47th and 48th episodes.