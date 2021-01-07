One of the sets of popular drama, Kingdom: Ashin of the North caught fire at 1:42 PM KST damaging the castle on the 'Gaeun Open Set' in North Gyeongsang Province. However, the production team said that no one was injured in the accident.

The fire was contained within an hour after at least nine fire trucks arrived at the set to douse the flames. Local reports said the fire broke out when a staff member attempted to melt snow with a torch lamp. The thin material that was used to cover wooden walls of the castle caught fire and by the time fire trucks arrived the wood started to burn. A part of the castle was charred.

Filming Resumes After Thorough Inspection

Allkpop reported that none of the cast or crew was injured and after thorough inspection, the filming was resumed. The production house has stated that it will do everything to ensure safety on the set.

Ashin of the North is a special single-episode derived from the drama Kingdom. It is a bonus story following the ending of the second season of Kingdom. The special-episode stars Jun Ji Hyun of Legend of The Blue Sea fame as Ashin and Park Byung Eun of Kingdom fame as Min Chi Rok. The drama is likely to be aired in the first half of 2021.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North tells the backstory about the mysterious character encountered by Lee Chang's group on their journey north to discover the origins of the infected. Ashin will reveal the mystery behind her identity. This episode will dwell on details of Ashin's past life in the northern region. It will also show how the fates of Ashin and Min Chi Rok are intertwined. Filming of the special episode first began in August. But it was halted due to Covid-19 restrictions. The shooting resumed recently.

Kingdom is a political period horror thriller web series and its first season was released in January 2020. This was Netflix's first original Korean series and was adapted from the webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods. The writer of the webcomic Kim Eun Hee has written the screenplay for the web series too. The second season was released on March 13, 2020. Fans are awaiting official confirmation from Netflix about the third series of the historical-zombie drama.