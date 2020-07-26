It's Okay To Not Be Okay starring Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji has increased its ratings thanks to the steamy kiss between the protagonists. Episode 11 is winning the hearts of the audience as Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) and Ko Mun Young (Seo Ye Ji) finally come together and more importantly, Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se who plays Kim Soo Hyun's autistic brother) accepts Ko Mun Young into their family, after a long hiatus.

At the end of episode 11, the ratings of the drama increased to 6.4 percent (according to Nielsen Korea) after the scene where Moon Gang Tae and Ko Mun Young exchanged an intimate kiss in the first half of the episode.

After forcing Ko Mun Young to part ways due to his elder brother Moon Sang Tae's condition, Gang Tae finds out that Mun Yong's life is in danger. He rushes to her castle and is shocked to see blood spilled in the study room and is seen frantically search for Mun Young. When he spots her, forgetting everything else he runs to her and gives a hug.

But again, he ends up hurting her as he is seen running away in search of the patient who was posing danger to Mun Young's life, leaving injured Mun Young behind. Mun Young is hurt as she thinks that she was never Gang Tae's preference and walks away. Not able to hide behind his reasons anymore, Gang Tae opens up to Mun Young and expresses his feelings towards her with a passionate kiss.

Murder Mystery and Butterfly

Gang Tae explains Sang Tae's condition to Mun Young and speaks about his mother for the first time. For the first time, it is revealed that Gang Tae's mother was murdered and his elder brother witnessed it. But currently, he only remembers the butterfly that was pinned to the murder's dress. For the first time, it is revealed that Gang Tae's mother was killed by a woman in spring.

He explains that every spring, Sang Tae has dreams of butterflies chasing and trying to kill him, forcing the brothers to move to a different place. Gang Tae says that this is why he needs to be by his brother's side. But unlike last time, Gang Tae asks if she can stay by his side as he can't live without her.

Both decide to win the trust of Sang Tae who does not want to accept Mun Young's closeness to Gang Tae as he is scared of losing his brother and being lonely. Episode 11 also showed the changing relationship between the brothers. So far Gang Tae was always considerate to Sang Tae and tried not to hurt him in any way, without expressing his true feelings.

From Fighting Brother to Accepting Mun Young as Family

This time, Gang Tae fights his elder brother who tries to hurt him. Gang Tae cries out that even he gets hurt and asks Sang Tae to behave like an elder brother. Though it feels like Gang Tae crossed the line, this really brings the brothers closer as they understand each other's true self and to Gang Tae's surprise Sang Tae really starts behaving like an elder brother.

But the only thing he cannot accept is Mun Young as a family member. But Mun Young who suffers from anti-social disorder too is as adamant as Sang Tae. She tries to convince Sang Tae repeatedly and with her honesty wins over Sang Tae's heart. The episode ends with an emotional scene where Mun Yong shouts on top of her voice that all she wants is an elder brother like Sang Tae and at last he gives in and accepts Gang Tae and Mun Young after a lot of deliberation. Netizens poured in comments that this scene made them cry.

If episode 11 made the audience emotional, episode 12 is all set to unravel the mystery of butterfly. The epilogue of episode 11 shows the shadow of a butterfly hovering around Gang Tae and Mun Young, giving a hint of the horrors they might experience just like Sang Tae.

Is the patient Park Ok Ran, Mun Young's mother? Was Gang Tae's mother killed by Mun Young's mother? Will the mystery of butterfly be solved? Will these challenges help Gang Tae and Mun Young's bond get stronger? All these questions will be answered in episode 12 of It's Okay To Not Be Okay.