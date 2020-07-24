Kim Soo Hyun and So ye Ji starrer It's Okay To not Be Okay ended its tenth episode with a freezing moment where Ko Mun Young (Seo Ye Ji) meets Park Ok Ran (her mother in disguise), who is thought to be dead all along. Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) rushes to save Ko Mun Young from the clutches of her scary mother who is called "Monster", but it is not sure what the woman wants from Ko Mun Young.

The episodes nine and 10 gave hints that Ko Mun Young's mother might be alive. Towards the end of episode 10, Park Ok Ran reveals to her husband Ko Dae Hwan that she is Do Hui Jae in a subtle way.

This leaves the audience of It's Okay To Not Be Okay with the question about the dead body of the woman who was thought to be Ko Mun Young's mother and Dae Hwan's wife Do Hui Jae. The woman was brutally killed with her head bleeding and her limbs twisted, her body found inside the castle that belonged to Ko Mun Young's parents.

There are chances that this might be the body of Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) and Sang Tae's mother. Her death is also mysterious and details are not available on how she died, except for the fact that her autistic son Sang Tae had witnessed the murder. But currently, all he can remember is butterflies and he is scared of them.

Episode 11 Spoilers

The preview of episode 11 of It's Okay To Not Be Okay shows that Park Ok Ran is writer Do Hui Jae, mother of Ko Mun Young (Seo Ye Ji). A voiceover can be heard saying that she had had numerous plastic surgeries and she is back with a new face. The eleventh episode will also show Kang Tae and Mun Young getting together as both try to explain to Sang Tae that it is okay to accept someone else into the family.

Kang Tae takes to smooth talking while Mun Young is all ferocious even while trying to convince Sang Tae to accept her into their family. But if there is any truth in Dae Hwan or Do Hui Jae killing Kang Tae's mother, then it is surely another big threat to Kang Tae and Mun Young's relationship.

Details about Park Ok Ran being revealed in episode 11 might also provide some answers for the death of Kang Tae's mother. This might also solve the mystery behind humming of the "Clementine," tune by Do Hui Jae.

Here is the preview of Episode 11 of It's Okay To not Be Okay: