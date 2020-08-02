Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se starrer It's Okay To Not Be Okay has completed the shooting of the series. The drama is yet to air three episodes and the final episode will be telecast on August 9. Here are the details of the wrapping up of the drama.

According to reports in Soompi, tvN drama It's Okay To Not be Okay wrapped up its shooting on July 31. The cast got together for a final photo and that was the end of it. It is said that the team will not have a wrap-up party. The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety and health of the cast and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Change in Finale Schedule

The production team was worried that they might not be able to finish the shooting within the schedule, but due to the diligent cast and crew the filming ended in time and the episodes will air without any problems on the given dates.

The finale of the psychological drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay will be aired on August 9. The drama has already kept the audience on its toe as episode 13 threw the butterfly fear into the open. Till now, the butterfly was a symbol that affected the lives of Moon Gang Tae (played by Kim Soo Hyun), his brother Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se) and Ko Mun Young (Seo Ye Ji), making them traumatized. But now it has transformed into a person and how the trip will face their fears is the crux of the remaining story of the drama.

Reality Hits Seo Ye Ji Hard

With Seo Ye Ji coming to know of the fact that her mother had killed the mother of her lover Kim Seo Hyun and Oh Jung Se, the next episode will show how she faces her mother head-on. Seo Ye Ji was shown as a child who was always scared of her mother.

It's Okay To not be Okay has reached the crucial point and it looks like the autistic brother played by Oh Jung Se will take on the role of an elder brother and protect Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji in episode 14. This is sure to bring tears in the eyes of the audience. Oh Jung Se has played his character so well that every time he has an emotional outbreak or tries to take up challenges, he leaves the audience teary-eyed.

It looks like Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun will also come to terms with the reality of each other's parents' deeds. The mystery behind the reason for the murder of Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se will also be revealed in the coming episodes.

Backstreet Rookie VS It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Another drama starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung, Backstreet Rookie will also air its final episode on August 8. There is no news of the wrap-up scene of the drama yet. Both the dramas Backstreet Rookie and It's Okay To Not Be Okay are reaching their final episodes soon. With the romantic comedy-drama left with two episodes to be aired on August 7 and 8, it has witnessed an increase in ratings.

Accordingly, Backstreet Rookie being aired on SBS has recorded 8.6 percent viewership for its 14th episode and It's Okay To Not Be Okay airing on tvN has recorded 6.15 percent ratings. The Kim Soo Hyun Seo Ye Ji drama is more popular with the international audience as it is being streamed on Netflix too.