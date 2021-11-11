Did 'The Simpsons' Predict the Astroworld Tragedy? Fans Draw Parallels with Travis Scott Album Cover

Fans of 'The Simpsons' continue to blow everyone's minds. This time they have come up with yet another instance of the 'prophetic' show predicting the news years before it occurred. The prediction this time revolves around the recent Astroworld tragedy. The parallels this time actually don't have to do with the series itself, but with fan art of it.

Be it for their prediction of a billionaire in space, though they didn't name Richard Branson, or Donald Trump's presidency, The Fox show has managed to baffle its viewers for over three decades. And this time fans aren't able to unsee an aspect shown in one of its old episodes after the Astroworld tragedy.

The Similarities

While aired episodes of 'The Simpsons' have earlier been credited with anticipating everything from the September 11 tragedy to Roy Horn being mauled by a tiger, this time fans have found similarity with Scott's Dystopia art. This has seen several TikTok users circulating a video that includes a scene from 'The Simpsons' and Scott's Dystopia art and have been drawing comparisons between them.

According to the Sun, 'The Simpsons'-inspired digital fan art appears to show Lisa and Homer walking into a giant head similar to Scott's 'Astroworld' album cover and stage set and carries a caption "The Simpsons knew."

The digital fan art has since been circulating on social media. Although the photo never appeared on "The Simpsons" but it is, in fact, fan art from 2018, which has now made the fans of the prophetic cartoon show to claim that the Astroworld tragedy too had been part of the innumerable predictions made in the cartoon series.

However, that isn't the only similarity that has been spotted by the fans. Another similarity that has e pointed out by devotees includes a bit in which Marge, stuck in traffic, sees a sign reading "Roofi concert 5 miles" and exclaims, "Huh! This concert is oversold. It's as if a music promoter acted unscrupulously."

The similarities between the two covers and the others have convinced many that 'The Simpsons' in fact predicted Scott's concert as he released the cover just a day before Astroworld 2021.

Fans Convinced

Another parallel, which has gone viral in videos on TikTok, occurs in a 1992 episode of 'The Simpsons' in which Homer holds up a copy of the fake publication World Weekly News, comparing it to promotional art of Scott that went viral the day before the fatal Astroworld concert.

The real-life Weekly World News has also famously featured a humanoid creature named Bat Boy with its jaw agape. On November 4, 2021, a day before Astroworld concert, Scott had announced that fans could expect new music, along with a black and white cover for "Weekly World Truths" magazine.

This has further convinces fans that the 'The Simpsons' predicted the tragedy. The latest theory surrounding The Simpsons and Scott's Astroworld concert has now sent social media users into a tizzy.

One user wrote: "Travis Scott. Do most understand yet that we live in a simulation? Can we agree that The Simpsons is the REAL NEWS. And then real history is The Gospel."

"The Simpsons has done it again #AstroWorld," another users wrote.

"Merch the Simpsons predicted the Travis Scott concert too," tweeted yet another user.