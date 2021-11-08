Dramatic Video Shows Frantic CPR Efforts Being Made at Astroworld Concert as Travis Scott Continues to Perform [GRAPHIC]

A dramatic video has emerged that shows attendees and some helpless medics frantically trying to perform life-saving efforts on victims in the middle of Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Texas on Friday as the singer went on performing. An Instagrammer who attended the Astroworld Festival described a disturbing scene in which medics scrambled to respond to the chaos.

In another disturbing video at least two people are seen performing CPR on fallen concertgoers at Houston's NRG Park, while Scott can be seen performing in the background. At least eight people died in the event, which officials are describing as a "mass casualty."

Chilling Scene

Video footages of the event show concertgoers dancing atop ambulances and causing a stampede. Also, fans can be seen breaking down a fence. Amid all these a dramatic new video footage shows two people desperately trying to perform live-saving efforts on a concertgoer, while the singer continues to perform in the background.

As they perform CPR on the unnamed concertgoers, several others can be seen looking on in the middle of the 50,000-strong crowd. Cops present at the concert also joined in the effort.

Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said that his officers were at the scene and jumped in to perform CPR on several victims. "Suddenly we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode," Satterwhite said. "And so we immediately started doing CPR, and moving people right then."

According to Houston police, at least eight people were reported dead in the chaos, including a 14-year-old high-school freshman caught in the crush.

Desperate Efforts to Save Lives

Video of the mayhem have since been doing rounds on social media and Scott is being slammed for his insensitivity as he continued to perform despite seeing that concertgoers were dying in the stampede.

An Instagram user, Madeline Eskins, who attended the concert, described the event as "concert in hell." "I don't think i've ever been more disturbed," Eskins wrote on her Instagram account. "Some of these medical staff had little to no experience with CPR. didn't know how to check a pulse, carotid or femoral. compressions were being done without a pulse check so ppl who had a pulse were getting CPR."

Eskins who claimed to be an ICU nurse she that seeing the chaos she too stepped in to help people who were passing out after she herself regained consciousness. No medical professional attended to her, she reportedly said.

As seen in the dramatic video where people are performing CPR on others, Eskins also claimed that there were no medics to help people. "Teenagers are doing CPR trying to help but they're doing it incorrectly, then I see there's other people doing CPR on people who still have a pulse bc nobody has done a pulse check," she wrote. "It was an absolute shit show," she wrote.

The concert was being attended about around 50,000 people. More than 300 people were treated at the scene in Houston's NRG Park, officials said, and 11 went into cardiac arrest at the event following the stampede.