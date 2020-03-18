PornHub is helping people deal with the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, one country at a time. After giving Italian users free access to PornHub's Premium subscription last week, the porn website is offering the free service to users in France and Spain as well after both countries imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus.

France, Spain get free PornHub premium subscriptions

With France and Spain enforcing emergency measures following the recent explosion of coronavirus cases in both countries, citizens are forced to isolate themselves and restrict themselves to the confines of their homes in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 and Pornhub wants to keep it that way, by offering them Premium subscriptions for free.

PornHub announced on its blog that users in France and Spain will be able to watch PornHub Premium content without entering their credit card details for a month. The Premium subscription, which typically costs about $9.99 a month, will give users access to PornHub's exclusive full-length content, that is not only ad-free but also better in terms of quality and streaming speed, and it even includes virtual reality (VR) videos.

Will US also get free access to premium content?

When asked about whether the free PornHub Premium subscriptions will be made available to users in the US, which has also started imposing lockdowns in select cities to curb the spread of the virus, PornHub had this to say.

"We are assessing the COVID-19 pandemic daily to determine how else we can support our vast global community, including expanding free access to Pornhub Premium," a spokesperson for the company told PCMag. "We will keep our community informed of news and changes via Pornhub.com/blog and on social media."

PornHub Traffic surges amid outbreak

The adult website recently observed a huge spike in traffic on its website as more and more people around the world practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PornHub revealed last week that with restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, bars, casinos and sporting events either shut down or cancelled, and much much of the population avoiding crowds, working from home, and staying indoors, the number of people who visit the site daily had gone up by 5.7 percent.