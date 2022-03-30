Italian Porn Star Killed by Neighbor After Having Sex Found Dismembered in Freezer, Fans Recognise Her Tattoos

An Italian porn star, who was killed by her neighbor with a hammer after having sex was found dismembered in freezer as her fans recognised her tattoos. According to a Daily Star report, the OnlyFans star Carol Maltesi, 26, was murdered and hacked to pieces by her neighbor Davide Fontana, who is a food blogger by profession.

Fontana reportedly stored the porn star's remains inside the freezer before dumping her body parts in several bin bags on the side of the road in Borno near Bresciaon March 19, 2022. Maltesi, the mother-of-one was last spotted alive near Milan close to her Rescaldina home in the month of January.

What happened between Carol Maltesi and her killer?

Reports suggest that Maltesi and her killer had an argument that broke out after they have had sexual intercourse. Maltesi's killer Fontana has admitted in front of the police that he killed her with a hammer after having sex with her.

The adult star, who was also known by the name Charlotte Angie in her professional space, was identified by a fan of her X-rated movies. Reportedly, her fan recognised her distinctive tattoos in the photos released by the police.

She had a tattoo of a 'speckled leopard print' on the upper portion of her right thigh, the words 'wanderlust' on the right side of her shoulder and 'step by step' on her right leg.

How was Carol Maltesi's killer caught?

Carol Maltesi's killer Fontana was caught after the guy walked into a local police station offering to give out "information" regarding the deceased, which aroused suspicions. He was handcuffed and brought in for questioning at the police station after the dead porn star's car was spotted in the Borno area as per footages caught on traffic cameras.

Carol Maltesi Earned Over $10,000 Per Month Creating X-rated Videos

Maltesi was earning over $10,000 a month by creating exclusive X-rated content during the Covid-19 lockdown. She leaves behind her little daughter, 6, and was dating Fontana before splitting up prior before being murdered by her boyfriend.