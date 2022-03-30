California Ambulance Driver, 22, Forcibly Had Sex With Teen Patient During Medical Transport, Gets Arrested

A California ambulance driver, who sexually assaulted a teen patient during a medical transport has been arrested by police. According to reports, Riverside County Sheriff's Department has revealed the ambulance driver identified as Jason Dean Anderson, 22, "sexually assaulted and solicited sexual acts from the teenage patient," in the back of an American Medical Response ambulance while he was on duty last week.

However, just a day after being arrested in the sexual assault case, Anderson was released from jail on $75,000 bail according to the the County Sheriff's department. Anderson, of Wildomar, California was booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center after being charged for felony sexual battery and felony sexual penetration by force of a teenager (14 to 17 years) victim. Authorities also believe that Anderson could have more victims.

"On Friday, March 25, 2022, deputies from the Southwest Station began an investigation into allegations of a sexual assault against a teenage victim. The investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Jason Anderson, a 22-year-old resident of Wildomar, is an employee of American Medical Response (AMR) transportation company," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department stated in a release, according to reports.

"It is alleged that while on-duty in the back of an ambulance, Jason Anderson sexually assaulted and solicited sexual acts from the teenage patient during a medical transport. Jason Anderson was booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center for sexual assault-related charges with a minor and is being held on $75,000 dollar bail," the statement further read.

Moreover, the authorities have encouraged victims of Anderson to contact Investigator Wesley Martinelli from the Southwest Sheriff's Station.

"The Riverside County Sheriff's Department believes there may be additional victims that have yet to come forward and any victim is encouraged to contact Investigator Wesley Martinelli from the Southwest Sheriff's Station at (951) 696-3006," the statement read.

