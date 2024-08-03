Italian Boxer Angela Carini Apologizes to Imane Khelif After Olympic Bout Walkout; ' The Controversy Saddened Me'

Italian boxer Angela Carini has issued an apology to her Algerian opponent, Imane Khelif, for leaving their match on Friday without the customary handshake. Carini, who had earlier cited unbearable pain as the reason for her abrupt exit, later revealed that she was devastated by the realization that her chance to win an Olympic medal had slipped away.

In an interview with the Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Carini expressed her regret over the incident. "The controversy saddened me, and I apologize to Imane Khelif as well. It had nothing to do with her; she was there to fight just like I was. I'm sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision."

Carini further clarified her actions in a subsequent interview with BBC Sport. "It could have been the match of a lifetime, but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment," she explained, emphasizing the severity of the pain she experienced during the bout.

The controversy erupted when Carini decided to abandon the fight after just 46 seconds. She had taken a punch to the face within the first 30 seconds and went to her corner to adjust her headgear. However, shortly after returning to the fight, she decided to walk out. This decision led to a wave of reactions on social media, with figures such as former US President Donald Trump, Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, and author JK Rowling questioning the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow Khelif to compete. Khelif had been banned from the 2023 world championships after failing eligibility tests set by the now-defunct International Boxing Association.

In response to the criticism, the IOC defended its decision to allow Khelif to participate in the Olympics. The organization stated, "Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination. All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU)."

The IOC further clarified that the gender and age of athletes are determined based on the information available on their passports and confirmed that Khelif was assigned female at birth.

The incident has sparked a broader discussion on athlete eligibility and the IOC's regulatory framework, highlighting the complexities and challenges of ensuring fair competition in international sports.