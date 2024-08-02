Fact Check: Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif is' 'Not a Biological Male', Know About her Rare Condition

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has found herself at the center of a heated debate following her controversial match against Italy's Angela Carini at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The match, which took place in the round of 16, saw Carini forfeiting after just 46 seconds. Carini later explained that she had never been hit as hard in the ring before, sparking a flood of reactions and controversies online of her being a 'Biological male' and there was a lot of outrage over a 'man' being allowed to beat up a woman inside the ring.

Khelif's journey to the 2024 Olympics has not been without its challenges. She was banned from the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi after failing a gender eligibility test. However, it is important to clarify that Khelif is not a transgender athlete. Reports indicate that there are no transgender women competing at the 2024 Olympics, yet concerns about transgender women having an unfair advantage over other competitors continue to linger. Various sports federations have established strict guidelines to address these concerns.

The 2023 World Championships were organized by the International Boxing Association (IBA), during which Khelif, along with Taiwan's double world champion Lin Yu-Ting, failed to meet the gender eligibility criteria. Neither Khelif nor Lin Yu-Ting identifies as transgender or intersex. The IBA did not provide detailed reasons for their test failures but mentioned that neither athlete underwent testosterone examinations.

This controversy led to Khelif being inaccurately labeled as transgender. In reality, Khelif has always competed in women's categories and has never identified as male or transgender. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has since disassociated itself from the IBA. As a result, the boxing events at the 2024 Olympics are being organized by the Paris Boxing Unit (PBU), an ad-hoc unit established by the IOC's Executive Board.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams addressed the controversy surrounding Khelif's participation, stating that it is not a transgender issue. "I repeat, all the competitors comply with the eligibility rules. But what I would say is that this involves real people," he said. "And, by the way, this is not a transgender issue. I should make this absolutely clear."

The IOC has previously stated that all athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations in accordance with rules 1.4 and 3.1 of the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit. An IOC spokesperson further mentioned that all female competitors meet the eligibility criteria and are recognized as women on their passports.

The backlash against Khelif has been significant, with social media users and public figures alike weighing in on the controversy. Logan Paul, a popular internet personality, admitted to "spreading misinformation" about Khelif, initially misgendering her and referring to her as a man allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage. Paul later retracted his statement but continued to express controversial views on biology in sports.

Former President Donald Trump also commented on the situation, vowing to "keep men out of women's sports." His sentiment echoed that of other public figures who have been vocal about their stance on gender and sports.

Imane's home country Algeria has condemned those attacking her and called it 'baseless propaganda'. "COA strongly condemns the unethical targeting and maligning of our esteemed athlete, Imane Khelif, with baseless propaganda from certain foreign media outlets. Such attacks on her personality and dignity are deeply unfair, especially as she prepares for the pinnacle of her career at the Olympics. The COA has taken all necessary measures to protect our champion," said the statement of Algeria's Olympic committee, as per Reuters.

Khelif's case highlights ongoing issues related to gender eligibility in sports. Differences of Sexual Development (DSD), which involve variations in genes, hormones, and reproductive organs, can complicate an athlete's eligibility. Some individuals with DSD may have the XY sex chromosomes and blood testosterone levels in the male range while being raised as females. This condition can give them an undue advantage in women's sports due to higher testosterone levels, increased muscle mass, skeletal advantages, and faster-twitch muscle fibers.

As Khelif continues to compete, the debate over her eligibility underscores the complex interplay of gender, biology, and fairness in sports. Despite the controversy, she remains a prominent figure in women's boxing, fighting for recognition and equality in the face of adversity.