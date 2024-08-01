Donald Trump Branded 'Racist' After Questioning If Kamala Harris Is Indian or Black?

Former U.S President Donald Trump was branded 'racist' on social media after he was heard questioning the racial identity of Vice President Kamala Harris during the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago on Wednesday.

Harris who became the first black and Asian-American vice-president of the United States, has Indian and Jamaican-born parents.

Trump Claims Harris Was Only Promoting Indian Heritage

During an interaction with the three moderators, casting a question on his rival presumptive Democratic nominee, Trump said, "She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?"

After trump's response was met with resistance, he went on to add, "I respect either one. But she obviously doesn't because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a black person."

Meanwhile responding to Trump's remarks, Harris said that it was the same old show. The Guardian reported that during her address at the Sigma Gamma Rho's 60th International Biennial Boulé, in Houston, Texas. in Houston, Harris said that the American people deserve a leader who tells the truth.

This afternoon Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists," Harris said. "And it was the same old show: the divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me just say, the American people deserve better. The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth. A leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us – they are an essential source of our strength."

Social Media Reacts

Trump's remarks generated a lot of reactions on social media. "Donald Trump falsely suggests Kamala Harris misled voters about her race" - because anybody other than GOP racists cares? Shouldn't someone running for president be operating at a higher intellectual level than a middle school bully raised with zero manners by loser parents?" wrote a user on X.

"Kamala Harris is Indian AfroJamaican, American, daughter of parents with PhDs, sister, wife, step mother, Attorney, VP, Presidential nominee, former DA, Senator, Articulate. Donold Trump is an orange, lying, narcissistic, ranty, racist, rapey, weirdo, dopey manbaby felon," wrote another.

"'Is she black or Indian?': Trump questions Harris' racial identity - Does it matter? One thing for certain Trump is a racist c*nt!!!" read another post.

"Trump's comments sparked a strong reaction. Disrespecting Vice President Harris's racial identity is unacceptable. Unity and respect are crucial," opined a user.