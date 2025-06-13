Israel Launches Massive Airstrikes on Iran's Nuclear Program and Kills Several Top Military Officials as Khamenei Vows 'Harsh Punishment'

Israel has carried out "preemptive attacks" on Iran, targeting its nuclear program and killed several senior military officials in a bid to stop Tehran from advancing its development of weapons of mass destruction. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the strikes would continue "for as many days at it takes to remove this threat" posed by Iran's nuclear program.

Netanyahu also announced that Operation "Rising Lion" targeted multiple locations across Iran's capital with the objective to destroy its nuclear infrastructure, missile production centers, and military assets. The Israeli prime minister described the mission as a targeted move to "roll back" against a threat from Iran that endangers Israel's "very survival."

Israel Attacks Iran

While the extent of the damage is still unclear, reports suggest that the strike resulted in the deaths of a senior general and several nuclear scientists, as loud explosions echoed throughout Tehran.

"We can't leave these threats for the next generation," he said during an address shared on YouTube.

"Because if we don't act now, there will not be another generation. If we don't act now, we simply won't be here. We have internalized the lessons of history. When an enemy says he intends to destroy you — believe him," Netanyahu continued.

"When the enemy develops the capabilities to destroy you — stop him."

A recent report confirmed that Iran had enriched enough uranium to produce nuclear weapons within days, a source told The New York Post on Thursday night, noting this as the reason behind the strike.

According to Times of Israel, Iranian state media reported that General Hossein Salami, commander of the Revolutionary Guard, and Mohammad Bagheri, the country's top military official, were likely killed in the attack, along with two nuclear scientists.

The Revolutionary Guard, which controls Iran's ballistic missile program, has launched attacks on Israel twice since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 2023.

Israel also targeted Iran's primary uranium enrichment site in Natanz, where state media showed thick black smoke rising from the facility.

Iran Vows Punishment

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Friday that Israel would face "severe punishment" for its assault on the country. In a statement released through the state-run IRNA news agency, Khamenei also confirmed that several high-ranking military leaders and scientists were killed in the strike.

Israel "opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to commit a crime against our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centers," Khamenei said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States had "no involvement" in the attack. "Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," he said.

"Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel."

However, a source indicated that the United States might be forced to step in to defend Israel — and to stop the Jewish state from deploying its nuclear arsenal.

In response to the escalating situation, the U.S. Embassy in Israel has asked all American government personnel and their families to remain in shelter until further notice. Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said that the nation had arrived at a "point of no return."

"We cannot wait for another time to act, we have no choice," he said in remarks published by the IDF.