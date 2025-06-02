Operation Spiderweb: Swarms of Ukrainian Drones Wipe Out Dozens of Russian Nuclear Bombers in Devastating Surprise Attack on Putin's Airbases

Ukrainian forces have wiped out dozens of Russian military aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers, in one of the most audacious attacks using "swarms" of drones from the back of trucks targeting air bases far within Russian territory, according to sources in Kyiv.

Dubbed 'Operation Spiderweb', Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) carried out the coordinated attacks using first-person-view (FPV) drones hitting 41 of Putin's prized heavy bombers, leaving them in ruins and his forces embarrassed. Two military airbases—Olenya in the Arctic's Murmansk region and Belaya in eastern Siberia—were hit by powerful blasts overnight, with chilling video footage capturing fires burning for hours., a security source told the Kyiv Independent on Sunday.

Putin's Bombers in Ruins

The drones used in the attack were secretly brought into Russia hidden inside trucks, according to reports. Among the aircraft destroyed in the assault were TU-95 "Bear" nuclear bombers, TU-22 "Backfire" long-range strike bombers, and A-50 "Mainstay" airborne command and control planes.

One of the airbases struck was in Siberia's Irkutsk region, nearly 2,500 miles away from Ukraine.

Other targets included sites in Murmansk within the Arctic Circle, Ryazan to the southeast of Moscow, and Ivanovo, located northeast of the Russian capital.

"Operation Spiderweb," was reportedly in the works for about 18 months and, if verified, could significantly undermine Moscow's ability to carry out long-range missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

"The SBU first transported FPV drones to Russia, and later on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of mobile wooden cabins, already placed on trucks," the source claimed.

Tensions Reignited Again

Olenya Airbase houses Russia's aging fleet of Tu-95 "Bear" bombers, which are used for both conventional missile attacks and are capable of nuclear strikes against Western targets. Reports indicate that several of these aircraft were left unprotected in open areas, despite previous Ukrainian attacks on similar bases.

Also engulfed in flames was Belaya airbase, a nuclear facility in the Irkutsk region of eastern Siberia, nearly 2,900 miles from Ukraine.

Even more concerning, the strikes have sparked frenzied calls within Russian military circles about the potential use of nuclear weapons. Pro-Kremlin military analyst Vladislav Pozdnyakov said, "Disabling strategic aircraft gives Russia the right to use nuclear weapons. Let me remind you."

Russia's nuclear doctrine allows a nuclear retaliation if there is an attack on "critical government or military infrastructure."

Specifically, an assault that disrupts the functioning of Russia's nuclear forces and threatens its ability to respond could prompt Putin to authorize a nuclear strike.

Ukraine's SBU intelligence service was carrying out a major special operation aimed at destroying Russian bombers, according to reports. Ukrainian media sources claimed that over 40 of Putin's aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and A-50 strategic bombers, were damaged.

The estimated cost of the damage inflicted on Russian forces is said to be around $2 billion.

One report suggested that the driver of a truck carrying drones for the attack on Olenegorsk in Murmansk "may have known about the cargo."

Baza Media reported that the driver has been detained.