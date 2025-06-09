Mohammad Sinwar: Dramatic Video Captures Moment Israeli Forces Pull Out Hamas Chief's Body from Tunnel Underneath Gaza Hospital [WATCH]

Israel has released dramatic footage showing the body of Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar being pulled out from tunnels beneath a Gaza hospital where he had been hiding during an airstrike. In the video shared Sunday by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), soldiers wearing body cameras are seen lifting a white body bag strapped to a stretcher.

Sinwar's rotting body—the de facto leader of the Palestinian militant group—was found on a dirty mattress inside a room connected to a tunnel network beneath the hospital in Khan Yunis, a month after the facility was targeted. "Mohammad Sinwar was responsible for the deaths of countless civilians," the IDF wrote on X.

Finally Confirmed Dead

"He died the way he lived — underground," the post added. The IDF announced on Sunday that authorities had confirmed the body was Mohammad Sinwar's through DNA testing. Sinwar is the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the architect behind the October 7 attacks in Israel.

On Sunday, the Israeli military also released documents and a driver's license believed to have belonged to Mohammad Sinwar.

Mohammad Sinwar, 49, was killed in an airstrike on May 13, an attack that the Hamas-run civil defense agency reported left 28 people dead and dozens more injured. It is believed that Sinwar died from asphyxiation after airstrikes led to the collapse of the tunnel system where he had been taking shelter.

According to the IDF, Sinwar's remains were found alongside those of Mohammad Sabaneh, the commander of Hamas's Rafah Brigade.

The military added that " several items belonging to Sinwar and Sabaneh were located, along with additional intelligence findings that were transferred for further investigation".

More Bodies Found Alongside Sinwar

The IDF also found several other bodies, which are currently being identified. On Sunday, the IDF escorted a small group of international journalists to Khan Younis in Gaza to show them the tunnel complex.

They also released footage of the tunnel's entrance—exposed through freshly dug soil near the European Hospital.

The video shows a long, narrow passageway underground that branches into several rooms. Inside, items such as heaps of clothing, plastic chairs, and a rifle leaning against a wall can be seen. In one clip, a covered body is shown being dragged from the tunnel using a rope.

IDF spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin confirmed that Sinwar's body was found in one of those rooms.

"This is another example of the cynical use by Hamas, using civilians as human shields, using civilian infrastructure, hospitals, again and again," he said.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using hospitals as cover for storing weapons and operating command centers—allegations that Hamas denies.

The IDF has carried out raids and blockades on hospitals across Gaza or ordered their evacuation, pushing the region's healthcare system to the brink of collapse.

This has sparked widespread international concern, as several medical facilities have been forced to shut down, putting both patients and healthcare workers in serious danger.