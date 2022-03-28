ISIS Attack in Israel: 2 Police Officers Dead; Footage Captures Shooting Incident in Hadera

Islamic State has claimed the responibility for killing two Israeli police officers in the northern city of Hadera on March 27, 2022. According to reports, ISIS has released a statement claiming responsibility for the deadly gun attack on Telegram. Police said that two terrorists dressed like Arabs arrived at Herbert Samuel Street in Hadera and opened fire at a group of police and civilians at the scene resulting in the tragic death of the two police officers.

Moreover, according to a statement released by the police force, members of an Israeli counter-terrorism force were at a restaurant nearby when the shooting incident took place and they ran out to neutralise the armed terrorists.

"We condemn today's terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted. "Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims," Blinken's tweet further read.

SITE intelligence group has also stated that this is the first time since 2017 that ISIS is officially claiming responsibility for an attack in Israel. Reportedly, the two gunmen were cousins from the Arab city of Umm el-Fahm in Israel and were supporters of ISIS. Several arrests have been made in Umm el-Fahm by the police after the deadly attack.

Police deputy commander for the region, Dudu Boani, has confirmed that the assailants had been shot dead, according to a report published in The Guardian.

Emergency medical responders have revealed that the two Israelis - a man and a woman, were killed in the attack, while two persons were treated at the shooting scene and four others were rushed to hospital. Umm al-Fahm residents said that police had been heavily deployed in the region, according to further reports.

Footage Shows Two Terrorists Running Towards a Car and Shooting

A surveillance camera footage that has captured the shooting incident in the area has been doing rounds on social media. The surveillance footage shows one of the attackers removing his jacket and then pulling out a gun from his bag while the other stood near him handling a huge gun.

Watch the video clip:

The footage further shows the two terrorists running towards a car parked in the area and then start shooting. The 44-second video clip shows one of the attackers hit by a bullet and falling on the ground.