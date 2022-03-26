Zelensky to Make Oscar Appearance? Ukraine's President Approaches Academy for Video Message on Big Night

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might make a video appearance during Sunday's broadcast of the Oscars, according to reports. According to a New York Postreport, Zelensky, who himself was a professional actor before he was elected president of Ukraine, is in talks with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for a special video appearance.

It is not known what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided as it has declined to comment on the news. It is also not known why Zelensky wants to make a video appearance during the show. Just like every year, the Oscars take place on a Sunday to celebrate the best films of the las 365 days.

Special Appearance

According to the outlet, Academy authorities are still deciding whether Zelensky will appear on the show for a quick appearance. It's also unclear whether he'll appear live or via recorded message.

According to sources, the discussion revolves around whether the Oscars should stay politically neutral as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. However, all actors and actresses who have given political speeches when they accept their awards would like to differ with this hesitancy. Amid this report, the Academy has so far declined to make any official statements on this matter.

The show's broadcaster, ABC, is said to back Zelensky's decision to make a statement.

Meanwhile, it's expected that Mila Kunis, a Ukrainian-born actress who donated $35 million for Ukrainian migrants with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, will make a statement during the awards presentation. Kutcher and Kunis' contributions have been acknowledged by Zelensky.

The leader earlier shared a photo of himself in a Zoom meeting with the Hollywood couple. "@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine," he wrote.

Big Decision for Academy

Understandably, whether to allow Zelensky to make an appearance has left the Academy is a strange situation. Zelensky himself has been an actor and probably that is the reason he came up with the offer but the Academy remains undecided.

The show's executive producer, Will Packer, told reporters during a virtual press conference on Thursday: "This is a really [momentous] time in humankind history, and we're very aware of that. And so you don't go into a show like this, I don't think, and not be aware of that and not find a way to respectfully acknowledge where we are and how fortunate we are to even be able to put on this show."

Zelensky made his acting debut in the TV drama 'Servant Of The People', in which he played a history teacher who is mistakenly elected president after a video of his character giving an anti-corruption rant goes viral.

The chances of the 44-year-old Zelensky making an appearance comes only a week after Oscars co-host Amy Schumer announced that she is "not afraid to go there" when it comes to discussing the awful war at this year's Academy Awards.

She told Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show that she 'sold' the idea of having Zelensky'satellite in or make a tape' to the telecast's production staff.

The 94th Academy Awards will be hosted by the 40-year-old comedian alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes on Sunday, March 27.