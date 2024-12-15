Isak Andic: Mango's Billionaire Founder and One of Spain's Richest Men Dies After Falling 500ft from Mountain While on Family Holiday

Business mogul and Mango clothing brand owner Isak Andic has died after a shocking mountain accident in Catalonia, where he fell from a height of nearly 500 feet. Andic, one of Spain's wealthiest people with an estimated net worth of $5 billion, was on a mountain excursion when the accident happened.

It is believed he slipped before falling to his death. He was 71 years old and accompanied by his son, who quickly called for emergency help. Despite the swift response from emergency services, there was nothing that could be done to save the businessman. Andic was at the Collbato Caves in the popular Montserrat mountain when the accident occurred.

Death of a Business Tycoon

The Barcelona-based company, which has nearly 2,800 stores worldwide, said in a statement: "It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive chairman and founder of Mango."

CEO, Toni Ruiz continued: "Isak has been an example for all of us. He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company."

Ruiz concluded: "His legacy reflects the achievements of a business project marked by success, and also by his human quality, his proximity and the care and affection that he always had and at all times conveyed to the entire organization.

"His departure leaves a huge void but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements.

"It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak and which we will fulfill, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud.

"In these extremely difficult times we share the pain of the family as if it were our own."

Building an Empire

Catalan president Salvador Illa said on X: "Devastated by the loss of Isak Andic, a committed businessman who with his leadership has contributed to making Catalonia great and projecting it to the world. He leaves an indelible mark on the Catalan and global fashion sector. My condolences and those of the entire Government to the family, friends, and the Mango team."

The company did not give further details about the incident. According to Spanish media, the 71-year-old businessman died after falling during a hike with several family members near Barcelona.

Mango was founded in 1984 by Andic, a Turkish-born entrepreneur, who opened his first store on Barcelona's famous Paseo de Gracia, with help from his older brother Nahman.

The store quickly became a success, launching at a time when Spain had recently transitioned from decades of dictatorship following the death of General Francisco Franco in 1975, and consumers were eager for more contemporary fashion.

Since then, Mango has solidified its status as one of the world's top fashion brands, with a significant presence in over 120 markets and a global workforce of 15,500 employees.