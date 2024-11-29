Jimmy Fallon Ruthlessly Mocked for Embarrassing Outfit Choice and Awkward Microphone Mishap at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Jimmy Fallon unexpectedly suffered an awkward moment during his live performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday. The 50-year-old host of 'The Tonight Show' appeared to have his microphone turned off during part of his rendition of "Hey Rudy" alongside his longtime band, The Roots.

As the group churned out an enthusiastic performance of the festive song about Santa's iconic reindeer, Fallon energetically jumped around while singing the lively chorus. At the end of the song, it became quite evident that Fallon's microphone was not on as he tried to greet viewers. The former SNL star appeared to mouth "Happy Thanksgiving" while waving and cheering energetically toward the camera.

Fallon's Moment of Embarrassment

Sharp-eyed fans quickly noticed the mishap, with one posting on X, previously Twitter: "Jimmy Fallon with the worst case of lip singing ever. He even talked when the song was over and his mic wasn't even working."

Many viewers were convinced that the star had been lip-syncing, with one commenting: "Always enjoy Jimmy Fallon but he's not even attempting to make it look like he's singing this. Mic is barely near his face [laughing face emoji]."

"Fallon and the Roots at least gotta try to make it look like they aren't lip syncing lol," another user wrote.

A fourth user commented: "Obviously they have to lip sing in a parade but man Jimmy Fallon thinks he on Lip Sync Battle as it appears he's not trying to actually convince us he's singing haha."

Meanwhile, other fans appreciated Fallon's lively performance, with one writing: "I'm watching Jimmy Fallon sing, and he's absolutely owning it—let's go, king!"

The Taxi actor performed alongside Black Thought (Tariq Trotter) of The Roots, with both choosing to wear sunglasses despite the rainy weather. Their fashion choice amused viewers early in the parade, which started at 8:30 a.m., as Fallon kept his shades on despite the steady downpour.

One fan quipped: "Jimmy Fallon wearing sunglasses in the rain is the big hangover energy America can relate to today."

Macy's Parade a Hit

A century after the first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the beloved holiday tradition returned to New York City today, featuring a star-studded lineup that included performances by Jennifer Hudson and Idina Menzel.

This year's parade showcased 17 giant, helium-filled character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, celebrated singers and actors, and the WNBA champions, the New York Liberty.

Among the new floats, one highlighted the Rao's food brand with a knight and dragon engaged in battle, crafted from pasta elements. Another honored the Bronx Zoo's 125th anniversary, featuring depictions of animals like a tiger, giraffe, zebra, and gorilla.

The parade began at 8:30 a.m. on Manhattan's Upper West Side and ended 2.5 miles away at Macy's Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, which served as the stage for performances.

Despite heavy rain, the parade went on as planned, continuing a tradition that has only been canceled three times since its start in 1924.