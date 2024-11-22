Russia Threatens to Attack New US Ballistic Missile Defense Base in Poland with 'Advanced Weapons' Hours after Unleashing ICBM on Ukraine

Russia has threatened to strike on a new U.S. defense base in Poland with "advanced weapons," hours after allegedly launching an intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine on Thursday. Moscow issued the threat after saying that the opening of the ballistic missile base in Redzikowo, a town near the Baltic coast, would heighten the overall risk of nuclear conflict.

"Given the nature and level of threats posed by such Western military facilities, the missile defense base in Poland has long been added to the list of priority targets for potential destruction, which, if necessary, can be executed with a wide range of advanced weapons," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Russia's Chilling Threat to US

The U.S. base in Redzikowo, which opened on November 13, is a key component of NATO's broader missile defense system called "Aegis Ashore." The system is designed to intercept short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles, according to the alliance.

"This is another frankly provocative step in a series of deeply destabilizing actions by the Americans and their allies in the North Atlantic Alliance in the strategic sphere," Zakharova said of the base's opening.

"This leads to undermining strategic stability, increasing strategic risks and, as a result, to an increase in the overall level of nuclear danger."

Poland insisted that the base is not a threat and does not contain nuclear missiles.

"It is a base that serves the purpose of defense, not attack," said Pawel Wronski, Poland's foreign ministry spokesperson.

"Such threats will certainly serve as an argument to strengthen Poland's and NATO's air defenses, and should also be considered by the United States."

Tensions of Bigger Conflict Arise

The Kremlin issued its warning after Ukraine's air force reported that Russian forces launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in an attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro earlier on Thursday.

According to the Ukrainian air force, the missile was fired from Russia's Astrakhan region, located about 435 miles from Dnipro in east-central Ukraine.

"Today there was a new Russian missile. All the characteristics — speed, altitude — are (of an) intercontinental ballistic (missile). An expert (investigation) is currently underway," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement.

When asked about Ukraine's statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov directed reporters to the Russian military for further comments.

If confirmed, the missile launch would further heighten tensions, following Ukraine's firing of U.S. missiles at targets within Russia earlier this week. Moscow had warned that such actions would be viewed as a significant escalation, with Russian officials saying that it could potentially lead to World War III.