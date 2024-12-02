Designer Bryana Bana Bongolan Accuses Sean Diddy of Balcony Terror and $10M Abuse Lawsuit

Fashion designer Bryana Bana Bongolan has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing the music mogul of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and emotional distress. The 17-page lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, seeks $10 million in damages for the trauma Bongolan claims to have endured at Diddy's hands.

Court documents reveal shocking allegations, including an incident where Diddy allegedly dangled Bongolan over a 17th-floor balcony before slamming her into patio furniture. The designer says the event, which occurred in September 2016, left her fearing for her life.

Bongolan's attorney, James R. Nikraftar, detailed the horrifying encounter in the filing, stating, "The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to terrorize them and strip them of their sense of safety. Ms. Bongolan refuses to let fear control her and demands accountability for the harm caused by Mr. Combs."

Bongolan, an aspiring fashion designer, first connected with Diddy through his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2014. She believed working with Diddy was a career-defining opportunity but now describes the association as a nightmare filled with "terror and abuse."

The lawsuit also recounts alleged incidents of violence between Diddy and Ventura. Bongolan claims to have witnessed Diddy throwing a knife at Ventura, who, in self-defense, threw it back. These incidents reportedly escalated Diddy's threats against Bongolan, including one during a photoshoot where he allegedly cornered her and said, "I'm the motherf**king devil. I could kill you."

Despite the terrifying encounter in 2016, Bongolan continued to work with Diddy and his companies until 2018. She says the abuse and threats created lasting emotional distress, leading her to seek justice through the legal system.

Diddy, who is already facing unrelated charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution, has denied all accusations. His legal team has dismissed Bongolan's claims as baseless. The music mogul remains in custody, with bail requests repeatedly denied. His trial for the criminal charges is scheduled for May 5, 2026.

Bongolan's lawsuit is the latest in a string of legal troubles for Diddy, who has faced increasing scrutiny over allegations of abusive behavior. The case underscores the ongoing fallout from allegations surrounding his personal and professional conduct.

