Crypto outflows from Iranian exchanges spike after strikes.

About $10.3 million withdrawn between Saturday and Monday.

Nobitex hourly outflows rise eightfold after attacks.

Researchers cite capital flight or exchange liquidity moves.

Within the hours after the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency were transferred out of Iranian digital asset exchanges, blockchain analytics firms estimated, demonstrating that even geopolitical shocks can create rapid financial flows across decentralized networks. Approximately 10.3 million worth of cryptocurrency were leaving Iranian exchanges, according to U.S.-based blockchain research firm Chainalysis, on the weekend and Monday.

The activity increased almost the moment the strikes were announced at the start of Saturday. According to Chainalysis data, over 2 million Iranian exchanges remained after the attacks started during the first hour. The military attacks were initially covered by Reuters at around 0615 GMT on Saturday.

A steep rise in withdrawals of Nobitex, the biggest Iranian cryptocurrency exchange, is also detected by researchers of the British blockchain analytics company Elliptic. Elliptic posted outflows of Nobitex of $2.89 million at one point on Saturday between 1100 to 1200 GMT. That was more than eight times the highest hourly withdrawals ever on the record of the preceding day. Analysts explained the increase in transfers by the rise of digital assets as part of the Iranian financial system, especially at times when there was geopolitical uncertainty.

Iran intensifies Crypto Activity

The recent years have seen the cryptocurrency in Iran grow dramatically as individuals and institutions alike are looking to adopt an alternative system of financial activity instead of the traditional ones that are limited by sanctions and currency fluctuations. Cryptocurrency transactions in Iran, according to the researchers, reached 8-11 billion in 2025, which shows the gradual rise in the usage of digital assets.

Reuters also reports that the activity normally surges during economic unstable periods or during geopolitical shocks. According to blockchain analytics companies, cryptocurrencies will offer a quicker channel to people who want to transfer money to another country in times of crisis. Nevertheless, blockchain transactions are pseudonymous, which complicates the need to know who is transferring money and why.

Chainalysis reported that it was not able to definitively determine the players of the latest transfers. The company said that some of these flows were definitely ordinary Iranians transferring money due to increased risk. Others might be transactions that rearrange liquidity or seek to make their activities less visible on-chain, or non-state actors that use mainstream exchanges to move money.

Researchers too indicated that sometimes exchanges may transfer money between wallets within a wallet but this can be treated as a form of operational movement and may resemble the capital outflows when presented in a blockchain ledger. The United States already examined the possibility of some crypto platforms aiding the Iranian actors in evading sanctions. As Reuters reported earlier this year, officials in the U.S. have reviewed the possibility of using digital currencies to break the financial sanctions on Tehran.

Mixed Signals on Capital Flight

Although the recent increase in crypto transfer could indicate the growth of financial anxiety, researchers warn that the data does not warrant the idea of massive capital flight. According to Elliptic, initial tracing indicates that part of money out of Iranian exchanges was sent to foreign crypto exchanges, which may reflect the movement of capital out of the country.

The firm said that early tracking indicates the funds were transferred to foreign exchanges and possibly this is capital flight out of Iran. Nevertheless, the flows were also reported to be consistent with financial activity under stress instead of the evidence of mass capital flight, by another U.S. blockchain research company, TRM Labs. In an e-mailed message, TRM researchers indicated that the increase in transfers at Nobitex was rather a sign of stressful activity than systemic capital flight.

The cryptocurrencies still occupy a rather minor role in the world financial system. However, they have been increasing in the new economies where the local currencies are unstable or where financial access is restricted to foreign banking systems. The International Monetary Fund has already reported that digital assets can be used increasingly in the countries of currency instability or pressure of sanctions.

To date, blockchain analysts indicate that the recent actions of Iranian exchanges provide an example of how rapidly the digital assets can respond to the geopolitical events. With the ongoing development of tensions in the Middle East, cryptocurrency networks will continue to be the way of how people and organizations react to financial uncertainty, although the reasons as to why certain transactions take place are hard to identify.