Apple has finally rolled out the iOS 13.2.2 update to fix the annoying background app management bug that left several iPhone users frustrated. The company has released an iOS 13.2.2 update (along with a corresponding iPadOS update) that focuses mostly on fixing a bug experienced by many users after the last 13.2 update.

As we previously reported, iPhone and iPad users were up in arms after the last iOS and iPadOS update started killing background apps and tasks more aggressively than before in what appeared to be a memory management issue. This resulted in several apps like Safari, YouTube, and Overcast losing progress when users tried to multi-task or switch over to another app even if it was just for a couple of seconds.

Some users reported losing email drafts and progress on Microsoft Excel / Word that they spent hours working on when returning to the app, which significantly hampered the users' multitasking performance and capabilities.

The 13.2.2 update also introduced bug fixes for a number of other issues. These include a bug that made replies to S/MIME encrypted emails between Exchange accounts unreadable. The update also takes care of problems Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari and connectivity issues with YubiKey Lighting-powered accessories.

The update also fixes issues with cellular service faced by iPhone users, which led to temporary loss of reception immediately after a call, in addition to an issue that made cellular data on iPhones temporarily unavailable.

This will be the seventh iOS software update in a series of quick-fire fixes Apple has rolled out since the release of iOS 13, which arrived in September. This clearly has not been Apple's smoothest software update, but it's reassuring to know that Apple is rolling out fixes fast – let's just hope fewer fixes are needed going forward.

iOS and iPadOS 13.2.2 are already available for download on all devices supported by iOS 13. You can find the option to update your device in the Settings app. Also this week, Apple released the first developer beta of iOS 13.3. This will most likely be the next public release of iOS 13, and includes Screen Time communication limits and more.