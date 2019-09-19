Tech giant Apple will officially be rolling out the much-anticipated iOS 13 update on Thursday, September 19 to all iPhones except for models older than iPhone 6s. The latest version of Apple's mobile operating system comes with a few significant changes.

To give you a headstart, here are some key iOS 13 features that Apple is surely releasing.

Dark mode

The dark mode has been one of the most requested features of iPhone users in the past few years, and it's finally arriving with iOS 13. It allows users to have a dark background when using the phone, which is a lot easier on the eyes and the phone's battery life. Apple's song discovery app Shazam got the first taste of this feature on Wednesday, September 18 ahead of the official iOS 13 release.

QuickPath

The keyboard of iPhones now has QuickPath, a typing technology that allows users to swipe their finger from one letter to another to form a word without removing the fingers from the keyboard. This option was made available on Android users with Google's Gboard a few years ago.

Apple ID support for third-party apps, sites

Apple is known for its contained ecosystem of products. But with the iOS 13 release, the company adds the ability to log in to third-party apps and websites using your Apple ID. Part of this feature is called Sign in with Apple where you can allow Apple to generate an email address for you to sign in to these third-party services. This limits the amount of personal information you need to give.

Improved Apple Maps

Apple Maps is also getting an upgrade with the introduction of a 3D view for cities. It also allows you to favorite spots you frequent and create collections of places you want to visit. Apple boasts that the rebuilding of the map, enhancing details for roads, beaches, parks, and other structures and landmarks.

Apple Arcade

In an effort to break into the gaming sphere, Apple is introducing Arcade too. Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service that gives iOS users access to a library of more than 100 games. A one-time subscription fee of $4.99 allows you to download and play the games from the App Store with no ads, no in-app purchases. New games are added on a regular basis, and they can all be played on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV — even offline.