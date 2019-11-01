Apple's iOS 13 update has been plagued with bugs and issues ever since its launch in September, but users assumed that by the time iOS 13.2 rolled out, most of the major problems would have been addressed. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case as the iPhone and iPad users are now complaining of another issue that's bug-related.

The iOS 13.2 update arrived a few days ago with hundreds of new emojis and features like Deep Fusion but seems to have also introduced a bug into its background app management that is causing apps to crash when they are not in use.

As reported by MacRumors, users have complained that the new OS update is killing background apps and tasks more aggressively than ever before due to what appears to be a memory management issue. This is causing apps like Safari, YouTube, and Overcast to lose progress when users try to multi-task or switch over to another app even for just a few seconds.

"I was watching a video in YouTube on my iPhone 11 Pro. I pause the video to respond to a text message. I was in iMessage for less than one minute. When I returned to YouTube it reloaded the app and I lost the video I was watching," wrote one user. "I noticed this a lot on my iPad Pro too. Apps and Safari tabs reloading a lot more frequently than they did in iOS 12. Very annoying."

Although Google Calendar or the Overcast app refreshing may not be that big of a deal, but some users have reported losing email drafts and progress on Microsoft Excel / Word when returning to the app. Imagine losing all of your progress on a game you thought you were running in the background or having to rewrite a document you spent hours working on.

Although it may seem like a small problem, it's a serious one that could become a major concern for users. Several users have expressed their frustration on other social platforms such as Twitter, Reddit as well as Apple's support forum.

Apple is yet to issue an official statement addressing the issue, but users can only hope this is nothing more than a bug that can be fixed in a future update.