Lia Marie Johnson, the 23-year-old 'influencer who was detained by the police following her Instagram live broadcast, has told her fans that she is fine and wishes to be left alone. Concerns were raised after her controversial Instagram Live broadcast in the early hours on January 2. Lia, who appeared to be highly intoxicated, could be seen making out with a man before he shuts down her phone, after telling her to switch off the live feed.

What happened in the live stream?

In the early hours of January 2,, a highly intoxicated Lia started a Live broadcast, seen by thousands of viewers, in which she could be seen making out with a man in a dimly lit room while loud music played in the background. Soon after, the man, believed to be producer Steven Wetherbee, asked her: "Are you on Instagram? No you're not - you can't be on Instagram. Are you really on Instagram? Because that would be bad."

"Were you on Instagram? Lia? Were you on Instagram?" the man could be heard asking again. The man in the video, then takes away her phone when Lia says 'No'. Before switching off the live feed, the man could be heard telling Lia, "Now we're going back to us. I'm hijacking your phone."

Moments later, Lia went Live again. "F*ck all of you. Do not send the f*cking police to my f*cking address," Lia could be seen saying, as the man could be heard in the background, begging her to turn it off: "I need this not to go out, because it will affect my work, please, turn it off."

Viewers called the police

Soon after her live was switched off, a lot of viewers called the police to help Lia, in case she was in trouble. Later, Lia, in another live broadcast told her viewers that she was fine. "The cops showed up and detained me, put cuffs on my hands. So, I would really appreciate it if everyone stopped worrying so much. There's no reason to worry, I'm okay. I just want to be left alone. I am going to be "f--king off out of everyone's lives like you want me to," said a highly emotional Lia to her viewers.

Ever since the Live feed ended, there was a stream of messages by her fans on her Instagram, asking is she was alright. Meanwhile, Lia's live videos have been removed from her Instagram account which has 1.3 million followers.

It was not for the first time that Lia's live broadcast created furore with her intoxicated appearance. In May, last year, a visibly distraught Lia spoke about her back issues. While talking about her health issue, Lia could be seen laughing hysterically before she burst into tears. In December too, an intoxicated Lia started a Live broadcast while she spoke to her fans about her emotional state.

Who is Lia Marie Johnson ?

Born in a military family in Wahiawa, Lia moved to California to start a career in entertainment industry. A YouTuber, Lia became famous after her appearances on Fine Brothers Emmy-winning series Kids React. She also appeared on Teen React, spinoffof her previous series. She started her own YouTube channel which boasts of 1.8 million subscribers. She switched over to television in 2014 after she starred in Terry the Tomboy, a Nickelodeon movie. Lia also ventured into singing with Moonflower being her latest offering in 2019.