The final edition of Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is already creating ripples before its December release. It has now been revealed that the script of the forthcoming film had almost gone under the hammer on eBay.

The startling revelation was made by the director of the film, JJ Abrams during a morning TV show. Disclosing the incident in which the original script had almost landed on the auction website, Abrams said, "One of our actors, I won't say which one — I want to, but I won't — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place. It was then given to someone else who went to sell it on eBay."

"An employee for Disney spotted the script's offer on the site and got it back before it sold. With all the security, you have to be careful," he added.

Abrams inspired by Rian Johnson's work

The ninth and final edition of the franchise is slated for December 19, 2019, release. The 53-year-old director, who returned to the franchise after his The Force Awakens (2015) outing, said that the work on the film has been completed.

During a previous interview, crediting his work in the movie to Rian Johnson, director of The Last Jedi, Abrams said,"I found myself doing things that I'm not sure I would have been as daring to do on [The Force Awakens]. Rian helped remind me that that's why we're on these movies – not to just do something that you've seen before."

Disney's deleted tweet fuels speculation of big twist

The fans were given a quick sneak into the final chapter of the trilogy when someone 'accidentally' posted on the official Disney account about the possible return of a former character in the new film. The now-deleted tweet featured Hayden Christensen, who played the role of Anakin Skywalker, during his visit to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park.

The picture was immediately removed from the account but, was enough to send the movies fan into speculations about its association with the upcoming movie.

The ninth and final episode

The concluding episode will take the fans on a Skywalker narrative where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom will take place. The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

The makers of the movie have brought Carrie Fisher by using the previously unused footage of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.