A doctor from Texas charged in October with two counts of sexual assault on children was using Grindr to lure unsuspecting victims into having a sexual relationship with him. Reports show that he was recording the victims and even supplied drugs to them. Apart from the sexual assault charges he faced accusations for holding one to four grams of a controlled substance.

The accusers who are now in their 20's reported the sexual abuse in September this year. Tarrant County jail booked Timothy Morris Collins, 53, of Arlington, in October. The incidents occurred in the 2010's in his Plano home. During an investigation the police found a body-camera video from July.

Accusers described the assault to be under the influence of drugs

The two accusers recounted the incidents that happened in Collins' Elmridge home. The first accuser said that he met Collins through Grindr, a dating app, and drugged him before having sex with him. He used GHB, a common date rape drug, and methamphetamine on the 15-year-old before taking advantage of him. The teenager returned to the doctor's house around 50 times over a time period of 3 years. The affidavit says that Collins recorded around a dozen number of videos of the encounters which was kept in a safe in his home.

The second victim said that he also met Collins around the time he was 15 in Grindr. The encounters happened once in a motel in Arlington while the second time was in Collins' home where the accuser saw several cameras which recorded the boy.

Officers were called in for disturbances in Collins' home which revealed the safe where he kept the videos and several video cameras and body cameras. When Collins was arrested they found methamphetamine on him after which he was posted for $52,500. Collins' doctor license was stripped earlier this year following several inaccuracies in his actions and the charges filed against him.