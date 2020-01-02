The 30-year-old Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of late Bobbi Kristina Brown, died from a suspected overdose of drugs during New Year's celebrations in Florida. Gordon suffered a series of heart attacks before he was rushed to the Altamonte Springs Hospital, where the doctors could not revive him.

The news of the death was confirmed by Gordon's attorney Joe S Habachy. However, the attorney did not reveal the exact cause of his death.

In a statement released to the various media outlets, Habachy said: "It's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first-hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential. Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else."

Who was Nick Gordon?

An orphan, Gordon was 12 years old when famous singer Whitney Houston brought him home, following her divorce with husband Bobby Brown in 2007. She raised Gordon and her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, together.

However, Houston neither legally adopted Gordon nor included him in her will. He called Houston, 'Mom', and had a tattoo of the singer's face on his arm. For a long time, he called Bobbi his little sister. It was only after Houston's death, in 2012, that the two got engaged and made their romantic relationship public.

Bobbi Kristina Brown's death controversy

Gordon's death brought back the memories of Bobbi's death, in 2015. Bobbi was found unconscious lying face down, in her bathtub at her Georgia based home in January 2015. Some bruise marks were also found on her chest. The 22-year-old was rushed to hospital. Her autopsy revealed a cocktail of drugs including morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body.

However, it was not ascertained whether her death was accidental or attempted murder. Bobbi stayed in coma for six months at an Atlanta based hospice, before her death on 26 July 2015.

Gordon was accused of Bobbi's death

In the lawsuit filed against Gordon, Brown's estate conservator Bedelia Hargrove accused him of giving Bobbi a 'toxic cocktail' that left her unconscious. Hargrove further alleged: "Gordon then put Bobbi face down in a tub of cold water. This was all part of a scheme to control Bobbi Kristina and benefit from her wealth."

In his defence, Gordon said that he tried his best to revive his fiancée after he found her unconscious in the bathtub at their home in Alpharetta, Georgia. He was found liable of Bobbi's wrongful death by providing her a 'toxic cocktail mixture' of drugs.

Gordon was also held guilty of stealing money from Bobbi's account while she was in coma. A Fulton County Superior Court judge asked him to pay $36 million in damages to Bobbi's family. Gordon did not face any criminal charges.

Family mourns Gordon's death

In a heartfelt tribute, Gordon's brother Jack Walker Jr said: "We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick's battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick's life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on."

Expressing his grief on Facebook, Jack posted a series of his pictures with Gordon. He wrote: "GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS ... All I can do is cry. I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces shit wasn't suppose to go like this I talked to 6 hours before all this started you gave me my nickname Lil Wop and that Will forever be what I go by , you we're best friend and I never in a million years thought I'd be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we'll all stay strong for you , New Years didn't have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I'm blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place."

Though it was not clear, but reports suggested that Gordon was consuming the drugs with his friends before he fell unconscious. Panicked, his friends drove Gordon to the hospital and left after admitting him to the Intensive Care Unit. Reports suggested that from past few months Gordon was staying with his friends.

Gordon was an abusive boyfriend

Gordon was also accused of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Laura Leal, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship. During an interview given to Daily Mail Leal had revealed her trauma in 2017.

She said that a heavily drunk Gordon had beaten her badly at his mother's home in Sanford. Later, he held her captive at the home. Laura filed the charges of domestic violence battery and false imprisonment against Gordon but later dropped them.

A source close to Laura told the media house: "Laura is absolutely devastated. They were seeing less of each other recently because they wanted some space. But she cared deeply for him and was in a state of shock when she got the phone call."