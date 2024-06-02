International Student Jailed for 20 Years for Brutal Murder of Girlfriend by Stabbing Her 75 Times to Death

In a tragic and violent incident, Weijie He, a 24-year-old Chinese international student, has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Liqun Pan. The attack occurred in her Sydney apartment on June 27, 2020.

Weijie He fatally stabbed 19-year-old Pan at least 75 times using two knives and a hammer. Following the attack, he attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the apartment building. He later pleaded guilty to murder in October 2022 after recovering from severe injuries sustained in the fall.

NSW Supreme Court Justice Julia Lonergan delivered the sentence, describing the attack as "extremely violent." He will serve a non-parole period of 13 years.

"He clearly intended to kill her. This is very serious offending," Justice Lonergan stated.

Police discovered Ms. Pan in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds to her head, face, and back. Some wounds were so deep that they breached her spine. The court also heard about strangulation injuries and defensive wounds on her hands, indicating a desperate struggle.

Hundreds of nitrous oxide canisters were found at the crime scene, suggesting He might have been in a transient delusional state during the attack. However, this only slightly mitigated the seriousness of his actions, according to Justice Lonergan.

He had a history of controlling behavior towards Ms. Pan, including coercing her into signing a contract to change her personal habits and appearance.

"There is no sign of remorse," said Justice Lonergan. He, now confined to a wheelchair, received his sentence through a Mandarin translator.

The impact on Ms. Pan's family, who came from rural Guangdong province, was described as "crushing and immeasurable." They remembered her as a kind and affectionate young woman.

Weijie He will be eligible for parole on January 19, 2034.