Who Is Brian? Brooklyn Suspect Who Fatally Stabbed Ryan Carson Is 18-Year-Old 'Emotionally Disturbed' Schoolboy and Was Reported to Police Earlier

The Brooklyn man who fatally stabbed activist Ryan Carson is an 18-year-old who is described as emotionally disturbed and works at a school, according to the police. He fatally stabbed Carson, 32, around 4 a.m. on Monday, while the activist was waiting for a bus with his girlfriend in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

The full name of the teenager has not been revealed, but he is believed to be called Brian. This incident occurred shortly after Carlson returned from a wedding. Brian is believed to be employed at a school in Clinton Hill and has a history of prior citations for disorderly conduct. Police have so far struggled to arrest the teenager.

Murderer Still at Large

Carson lost his life after sustaining multiple stab wounds to the chest during a violent assault that occurred early Monday morning in Brooklyn, according to the police. Brian has since been on the run.

Police revealed on Wednesday that the suspect has a long rap sheet. Two months ago, the teenager's own aunt made a distress call to 911, describing him as "emotionally disturbed", after he had a heated argument with his girlfriend during which he broke her belongings.

Despite the senseless act of violence, close friends of the 32-year-old victim said that the tragic event will not alter his unwavering commitment to social justice. "I know he would have wanted people to use his death as a means to talk about structural wrongs in the city.

"I'm absolutely positive that he would immediately see that this was a person who was suffering from a lack of resources in our community, who probably needs better mental health support, possibly housing, possibly drug support, drug treatment.

"What he would want to avenge his death is for us to fix how broken this city is," New York State Assembly member Emily Gallagher told The Gothamist.

Community Mourns Death

Carson was employed at the New York Public Interest Research Group, a nonprofit organization, where his advocacy centered on environmental initiatives such as promoting the use of reusable bottles.

He also took a lead role in advocating for various liberal causes, including the establishment of supervised drug injection sites throughout the city.

In contrast, Morales, as per previously accessible social media profiles, was a passionate activist for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Morales used the acronym ACAB, associated with anti-police sentiment, in some of their posts. However, these social media profiles are now restricted or unavailable.

Carson may not have been as vocal in his criticism of police, but he shared a common concern regarding police brutality and the need for reform in that regard. "The fact of the matter is I'm f*****g scared.

"I spent this summer, like many of the past years of my life, watching people I care about get attacked by the police in the streets," he said in an October 2020 interview about his poetry.

Friends of the pair are currently making a fundraising effort to support Morales through her grief. An impressive $46,000 has already been raised through a GoFundMe page to assist her during this difficult time.

One notable person who paid tribute to Carson recently was Chuck Schumer. "Ryan Carson threw himself into everything he did with passion and humanity.

"I worked with him on a big townhall he hosted with NYPIRG and on the Inflation Reduction Act.

"A rising talent and an extraordinary activist. May his memory and work inspire us," he said.