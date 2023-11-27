International K-Drama Day 2023: Perfect Marriage Revenge and other webtoon-based mini-series

International K-Drama Day 2023 will be celebrated by Korean drama lovers in various parts of the world on Wednesday (November 29). People can watch several fun-loving webtoon-based Korean mini-series, like Business Proposal, Perfect Marriage Revenge, Yumi's Cells, and A Good Day to be a Dog, with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix and Viki.

Rakuten Viki is organizing International K-Drama Day due to the global popularity of Korean dramas. Viki will introduce a fun event with WEBTOON, the digital comic platform. It will allow the fans to read selected web comics, such as True Beauty, Perfect Marriage Revenge, and A Good Day to be a Dog, to score a one-month Viki Pass Plus coupon.

Meanwhile, the fans of various popular webcomics can change their favorite characters in action through various webtoon-based K-dramas, including Business Proposal, The Uncanny Counter, Backstreet Rookie, All Of Us Are Dead, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?, Extraordinary You.

From Yumi's Cells and Perfect Marriage Revenge to A Good Day to be a Dog and True Beauty, here are five webtoon-based Korean mini-series to watch on International K-Drama Day 2023.

Perfect Marriage Revenge

The revenge drama follows a woman named Han Yi Joo, who plans revenge against her step-sister, step-mother and former lover. She enters into a contract marriage with a young businessman named Seo Do Guk. It stars Sung Hoon, Jung Yoo Min, Jin Ji Hee, Kang Shin Hyo, and Oh Seung Yoon. The mini-series is available on Viki with subtitles.

A Good Day to be a Dog

The fantasy romance drama focuses on the challenges faced by a high-school teacher named Han Hae Na after she turns into a dog every night due to a curse. A math teacher named Jin Seo Won is the only one who can help her lift the curse. The mini-series stars Park Gyu Young, Cha Eun Woo, and Lee Hyun Woo. Korean drama lovers can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki and Viu.

True Beauty

The romance drama revolves around the life of a high-school student named Lim Ju Kyung. It features her friendship with high-school students Han Seo Jun and Lee Su Ho. The mini-series stars Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo, Hwang Youp, and Park Yoo Na. It is available with subtitles on Viki and Netflix.

Yumi's Cells

The fantasy romance drama takes viewers through a thrilling journey of the brain cells of an ordinary office worker named Kim Yumi. It tells the romantic relationships of this woman with her colleagues. Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Jin Young, Lee Yu Bi, and Park Ji Hyu are the lead casts of this mini-series. It is available with subtitles on Viki.

Business Proposal

The romantic comedy-drama focuses on the relationship between an employee named Shin Ha Ri and her boss, Kang Tae Moo. Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu, and Seol In Ah lead the cast list. K-drama fans from various parts of the world can watch this mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The Uncanny Counter

The fantasy thriller romance drama follows a group of paranormal hunters who fight against the evil spirits. It has two seasons, and both sequels are available with subtitles on Netflix. The mini-series stars Jo Byeong Kyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Suk Hwan, and Yoo In Soo.

Backstreet Rookie

The romantic comedy-drama focuses on the relationship between a convenience store manager, Choi Dae Hyun, and a young woman named Jung Saet Byul. It stars Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung. Korean drama lovers in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and the UK can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki and Netflix.

All Of Us Are Dead

The zombie apocalypse horror drama follows a group of high-school students and their struggles to survive following a zombie outbreak. It stars Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In Soo, Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Byung Chul, Lee Kyu Hyung, and Jeon Bae Soo. The mini-series is available with subtitles on Netflix.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

The romantic comedy-drama revolves around the relationship between a young businessman named Lee Young Joon and his secretary, Kim Mi So. It stars Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young. The mini-series is available with subtitles on Netflix.

Extraordinary You

The fantasy romance drama focuses on the life of a high-school student named Eun Dan Oh, who lives in a fantasy world of comics. It will feature her relationship with a nameless high-school student. Kim Hye Yoon, Rowoon, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Na Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Kim Young Dae, and Lee Tae Ri are the lead cast members of this K-drama.