Have You Followed These Top 5 Most Followed K-Dramas Celebrities on Instagram in 2023?

The entertainment industry is full of celebrities who will steal your heart with their work, acts, or just the charm they carry with them. Korean Television series popularly known as K-Dramas have made a special place for themselves in the global entertainment industry.

According to Netflix India there was is a huge surge in viewership of these dramas in recent years. K-Drama actors are the finest-looking artists in Asia. Few of them have a special aura that bounds everyone to go crazy about them. Their presence at any event or platform makes the whole environment more glamorous. Here we have brought the top 5 South Korean Drama celebrities who have not only made South Korean fans go crazy about them but they are popular beyond geographical boundaries.

Cha Eun-Woo

Leading the bandwagon is 6'1' tall Cha Eun Wo, who impresses everyone with his chocolatey soft looks. Cha Eun is an actor and singer. He is a member of the boy band Astro and has worked in several K-Dramas. This cute singer has 33.4 million followers on Instagram. The Singer & Actor who debuted with K-Drama 'To be Continued' has since worked in many K-Drama series including The Sweet Revenge. Cha is all set to return with his webtoon-based new drama ' A Good Day to be a Good Dog'

Lee Min Ho

Tremendously good-looking actor Lee Min Ho has 32.4 million followers on Instagram. He is one of the finest actors in the K-Drama industry combined with a flawless attractive personality. Lee Min came to the limelight with his role as Gu Jun-Pyo in the popular series Boys over Flowers. After that, he worked in sever other successful series like Pachinko, Line Romance, The Legend of the Blue Sea, etc. The actor will be returning to the screen after 3 years in a high-priced K-Drama 'Ask the Stars'

Lee Jong Suk

With 25.5 million fans following on Instagram Lee Jong Suk is the third most popular K-Dram celebrity. This runway model and award-winning actor debuted in 2005 as a male model. He is the youngest male model to walk the ramp in Seol Fashion Week. He has worked in several hit Korean Dramas starting from Hot Young Blood to While You Were Sleeping.

Park Chan Yeol

Actor Model and member of the renowned Boy Band group Exo Park Chan Yeol is another charismatic man from K-Drama Industry. He has 24 million followers on Instagram. He is hugely popular among girl fans for his captivating looks. He has played supporting roles in dramas like Missing and Memories of Alhambra.

Park Seo Joon

Another handsome and famous K-drama actor Park Seo Joon is next in the Instagram popularity list. He has 23.4 million followers on Instagram. Unlike other actors, he debuted in the entertainment industry after completing mandatory military service. He became popular with series like Kill Me, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Midnight Runners, and Divine Fury, etc.