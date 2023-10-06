Indian-Origin New Jersey Family of Four Including Two Children Found Dead in their Plainsboro Home in Possible Murder-Suicide

An Indian-origin family of four was found dead in their New Jersey home this week and police are investigating the case as homicide to determine how they died. Tej Pratap Singh, 43, and Sonal Parihar, 42, were found dead with their 10-year-old son and 6-year-old in their home at Plainsboro after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Plainsboro Police Department.

The authorities are investigating the family's deaths as a potential homicide, though the incident is still under active investigation, as clarified by the department. Police are also working to determine if it is a case of possible murder-suicide. Autopsies for the family will be conducted on Thursday, authorities said.

Horrific Deaths

Video footage from New 12 New Jersey showed the crime scene tape cordoning off the family's home, painted in a blue hue, in the suburban area of Middlesex County.

The family's bodies were found after a concerned relative requested a welfare check, as mentioned by the authorities to CBS News. Police said that they were considering the possibility of a murder-suicide in relation to this tragic event.

Loved ones have gathered outside the home, trying to come to terms with the sudden loss of the family of four.

Family members expressed their shock to CBS News upon learning of the incident, as they considered Singh and Parihar as a "happy couple."

In terms of their professions, both parents worked in IT, with one also working in Human Resources (HR). Singh, the father, worked as a Lead APIX Engineer at Ness Digital Engineering, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Investigation On

The children of the couple were fondly remembered in a message sent by the school district to parents, as reported by News 12 New Jersey.

"The district was informed by local law enforcement of a horrific tragedy involving one of our Plainsboro families with a Wicoff student and a Millstone River School student," Superintendent David Aderhold wrote, referring to two of the area elementary schools.

The children of the couple were fondly remembered in a message sent by the school district to parents, as reported by News 12 New Jersey.

"The district was informed by local law enforcement of a horrific tragedy involving one of our Plainsboro families with a Wicoff student and a Millstone River School student," Superintendent David Aderhold wrote, referring to two of the area elementary schools.

The Plainsboro Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office have collaborated to investigate the case. Public records indicate that the couple bought their home on Titus Lane in August 2018 for a sum of $635,000.

News 12 New Jersey reported that anyone having any information or surveillance footage relevant to the family's tragic deaths is urged to reach out to local authorities.