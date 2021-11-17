India vs New Zealand Cricket Livestream: How and Where to Watch T20 Match in Your Country

India will be hosting New Zealand in a three-match T20 series, followed by a two match test series, starting Wednesday November 17. While the New Zealand are in top form after having reached the T20 World Cup 2021 finals last, India will try to avenge the humiliating loss against the Kiwis in the tournament.

However, both teams suffered heartbreaks at the T20 World Cup 2021. The Men in Blue were crushed out of the championship in the Super 12 stage, while the Black Caps lost in the finals. So both teams will try to bounce back from the recent lows. Here's all you need to know about the first T20 match to be played between India and New Zealand.

Back with Renewed Vigor

Both the teams will try to put behind their recent failures and start the series with renewed vigor. India will aim to press the reset button for the 2022 World T20 edition under new captain Rohit Sharma and an illustrious head coach in Rahul Dravid.

On the other hand, the Black Caps will take the field without their regular captain Kane Williamson, who has been rested for the series. Instead, veteran seamer Tim Southee will captain the side in his absence.

The Indian contingent will also be without a few key players such as Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. The trio has been rested for the upcoming Test series.

However, even then both are strong and the two best T20 teams in the world, which will make for an interesting contest starting Wednesday. That said, New Zealand will be slightly under pressure before the first match. Head coach Gary Stead has already spoken about how the challenges his team faces, having to regroup so quickly after a draining event like the World Cup.

When and Where

The first T20 match of the series between India and New Zealand will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Where to Watch

In India, Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the matches. The match will be aired on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to Watch Online

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available on the Star Sports digital arm Disney+ Hotstar app and the website. Besides, the match will also be livestreamed on JioTV in India.