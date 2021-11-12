Who Was Bharti Shahani? Indian-Origin Texas Student Dies of Brain Injury after Attending Astroworld Concert

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Indian college student from Texas, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday sustained at last week's Astroworld concert. Shahani becomes the ninth victim of the Travis Scott concert that left hundreds injured after crowd erupted and resulted in a stampede while the rapper continued to perform.

Shahani succumbed to her injuries five days after the tragic incident. She was declared brain dead on Tuesday. Meanwhile Scott was spotted for the first time on Thursday since the Astroworld disaster, pacing outside his $14million Houston mansion where he's staying with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Another Casualty

Shahani, a 22-year-old senior at Texas A&M University, died at the Houston Methodist Hospital on Wednesday night, her family's attorney confirmed, according to abc13.com. She had gone to the Astroworld concert last Friday with her sister Namrata Shahani and cousin Mohit Bellani.

All the three got separated during the crowd rush and Shahani was seriously injured in the stampede. Her father said that the family searched for her in various hospitals after losing touch with her, and eventually found her in critical condition at Houston Methodist.

The Indian-origin student suffered multiple heart attacks during the crowd surge, was placed on a ventilator with no brain activity shortly after arriving at the hospital, the station reported. On Tuesday she was reported brain dead.

"Bharti is love," said mother Karishma, who was overcome by grief. "Always thinking about everybody â€“ friends, parents, family, her dog Blue."

According to her mother, Shahani was the backbone of the family, "the light of their lives" who was a gift from God. "What happened to my blessing now? I want my baby back," the broken mother said through tears.

"She was everything to me," Bharti's younger sister Namrata said. "We did everything together... she was like a second mother to me."

Family Devastated

Shahani is the ninth victim of the Astroworld tragedy. He family is now devasted and want justice. They still can't believe how the concert could be continued when people were dying.

"Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other," Bellani said. "There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive," he added.

The family now plans to donate Shahani's organs in order to help others and plans to establish a foundation established in her name. "Please make sure that she gets the justice â€“ and I don't want somebody else's daughter to go like this," her father said.

Meanwhile Scott was seen for the first time on Thursday since the tragedy. He was spotted outside his Houston mansion talking on the phone, wrapped in a Hermes blanket and pacing with his back turned to the cameras.

Scott is being sued by at least 150 victims for "inciting mayhem" and stands to lose "billions" after more than 300 people were treated at an emergency field hospital in the aftermath, 11 others went into cardiac arrest and dozens more were knocked unconscious.

That said, Scott now faces new fury as it emerged that also he went to an after-party with Drake after the deadly festival.