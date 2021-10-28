Kentucky Principal Investigated after Photos Show Students Giving Him Lap Dances During Homecoming Event

A Kentucky school principal is being investigated after teen students gave the principal and other teachers lap dances during a homecoming week. Photos of the unique event, a 'Man Pageant' that have gone viral on social media show students in underwear and drag dancing for their teachers, including the principal, Donald "Happy" Mobelini, in Hazard High School's gym.

Interestingly, Mobelini, is also the mayor of Hazard. Besides, other provocative photos of spirit events at the school show teen girls parading around the gym dressed as Hooters waitresses and boys being paddled, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs said on Wednesday that the incidents are under investigation.

Shocking Event

Not only have the photos shocked the town of Hazard but also the entire nation after a Twitter user shared them from Hazard High School's own Facebook page.

Among the many photos posted online, the most shocking one shows a teen dancing seductively near Mobelini, who appears to be enjoying the unique homecoming. Other photos appear to show teen girls dressed in Hooters waitress uniforms and carrying alcohol. There were allegedly also 'paddlings' given out.

A few others phots show the administrator standing with a big grin on his face, while the boy â€” clad in a black dress â€” bends over in front of him. In another photo the same teen is seen with his dress pulled down below his stomach, as he dances shirtless for other adults in a gym.

However, the photos have since been taken down from the school's Facebook page on Wednesday night.

Besides, the series of events organized on that day also included the traditional Powderpuff football game, Spirit Day and Twin Day. However, the 'Man Pageant' eclipsed all other things to become a subject of discussion and outrage from many.

In the Line of Fire

It is not known if the 'Man Pageant' is an annual event but it definitely has made the principal and other teachers fall in the line of fire. Superintendent of Schools Susan Combs has launched an investigation.

"The incident is under investigation and as you know anything under investigation I really can't talk about," Combs reportedly said. "Once the investigation is complete, appropriate action will be taken."

"Public education is under so much fire right now. This kind of stuff is not helpful. In fact, it's disgusting. It appears they are sexualizing young adults," Nema Brewer, a co-founder of the public education group Ky. 120 United, told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Aster Sizemore, a member of Hazard Independent School Board, said he was at the school on Tuesday but not at the event where the questionable activity occurred. "Normally, the principal, Happy Mobelini, is pretty dad-gum strict, so that surprises me, unless someone pulled something out of a hat," Sizemore told the outlet.

"A kid comes to school with a short dress, you know, he makes them go home and change," he added.

That said, Mobelini was reportedly investigated twice for alcohol incidents involving students in 2008. On one instance, he reportedly also drove students around as they smoked and drank alcohol. The photos of the incident surfaced online at that time too.