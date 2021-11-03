India, which was favourite to win the T20 World Cup this time, is on the verge of getting eliminated after losing the first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. The Men in Blue is now going to play its third match against Afghanistan on Wednesday, 3 November.

Virat Kohli's team still has a narrow chance to enter the next round if it defeats Afghanistan by a big margin and Afghanistan beats New Zealand in its next match.

Afghanistan has been in a good form and is in second place in the points table by winning two matches. Hence, it would not be an easy task for India to convincingly beat the Afghan side.

In the first two matches at Dubai International Stadium, Indian batsmen and bowlers failed to live up to expectations. The latest match is played in Abu Dhabi and the Men in Blue hope that luck favours them this time.

India's probable 11: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan's probable 11: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi/Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Hamid Hassan.

Where to Watch the Cricket Match Live Online in Your Country?

The match will be aired on Star Sports in India and it will be live-streamed on its app HotStar. However, the mobile users, who have Jio connections, can watch the match for free on Jio TV App for free.

Also, if you are using the TataSky dish connection and subscribed to the Star Sports channel, you can watch the match on its website and app for free.

In Pakistan, state-run PTV Sports will air the match. Those who want to watch the match online for free, please sign up to the channel using your mobile phone for free and log into the website to enjoy the action.

In England, it will be broadcast and streamed live on Sky Sports. Whereas cricket fans in Australia, netizens can watch online on Kayo app, SuperSport in Africa, StarzPlay in UAE, Willow TV in US and Canada, Spark Sport in New Zealand.