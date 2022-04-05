Is Imran Ahmad Khan Gay? Tory MP Accused of Sexually Assaulting Foreign Aid Worker after Giving Him Sleeping Pill

Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been accused of sexually assaulting a foreign aid worker after giving him sleeping pill, according to The Sun reports. Ahmad Khan, 48, allegedly performed sexual act on the colleague at a government guest house in Peshawar, Pakistan in November 2010. The alleged victim identified as, a British in his twenties, at the time, told a bench of jury members that he took the sleeping pill Imran had offered him as they shared a room in the guest house. "The next thing I remember is waking up'' to find Khan performing a sex act on him," the alleged victim said.

The alleged victim said he found Ahmad Khan performing a sex act on him after having pulled down his boxer shorts. "I pushed him off and told him to stop and said something along the lines of - What the f**k are you doing?" he said.

The alleged victim also revealed that he had filed a complaint against Ahmad Khan but no action was taken. On the other hand, reports suggest that the victim's claims are not a charge as Gudrun Young QC, defending said it wasn't a sexual assault as the incident was consensual but he denied this at the Southwark crown court, according to reports.

Ahmad Khan, who became an MP from Wakefield in 2019, is accused of sexually exploiting a boy, 15, in a bunkbed in a Staffordshire house while attending a birthday party. He is currently on trial at Southwark Crown Court but the Tory MP has denied sexually assaulting the teen boy in January 2008.

Is Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan Gay?

Earlier, the LGBT+ Conservatives group had incorrectly described Ahmad Khan's sexuality saying that the Tory MP is 'openly gay.' Ahmad Khan also made news worldwide for being the first openly gay Muslim person to be elected. The group later clarified that Ahmad Khan fully supports and promotes the group's aims however, is not an out LGBT MP.