Immigration Activists Chase Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to Bathroom Over Build Back Better Agenda [VIDEO]

Senator Kyrsten Sinema had to lock the bathroom stall after she was followed by a group of activists from the classroom where she teaches at Arizona State University to the bathroom as they demanded the Democrat address immigration issues. The activists also recorded the video of the incident as they followed her to the bathroom, which was later put up on social media.

The video immediately went viral, with many slamming Sinema for not taking action on a "pathway to citizenship." Sinema has repeatedly been confronted by activists who are demanding that she stop blocking the Biden Build Back Better agenda and pass immigration reform.

Unable to Face Truth

The viral video shows a group of activists following Sinema through an ASU hallway and continues to berate her as she goes into a bathroom stall. "We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. Just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don't support what you promised us," one activist can be heard threatening the senator.

Another activist, who identified herself as Blanca, told can be heard telling Sinema that she was brought to the United States when she was just three years old. However, her grandparents were deported in 2010 as a result of Arizona's controversial SB1070 law, one of the strictest anti-immigration laws in the country.

Sinema was seen rushing inside the bathroom and then locked herself in. The activists keeps standing outside the bathroom and kept on protesting.

The activists begged Sinema â€” who did not engage in discussion â€” to support President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda that would provide a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

Blanca continued with her pleas. "My grandfather passed away two weeks ago and I was not able to go to Mexico and visit him because there is no pathway to citizenship. And if we have the opportunity to pass it right now than we need to do it because there's millions of undocumented people, just like me, who share the same story."

Turning a Deaf Year

Sinema, however, didn't get into the confrontation and remained silent throughout the encounter. On Saturday, Sinema slammed Democratic Party leadership for the House's "inexcusable" failure to hold a vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan public works bill on Friday.

The video was posted on the same day another group of activists confronted Sen. Joe Manchin at his houseboat in Washington, D.C., demanding the West Virginia Democrat drop his opposition to his party's $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Both Sinema and Manchin have expressed opposition to the legislation, dealing a blow to Democrats who cannot afford a single defection in the evenly split Senate.

Video of the encounter, which was shared on social media, immediately attracted response from several people including Rep. Matt Gaetz who has openly opposed illegal immigration.

He shared the video on Twitter with a caption reading: "#DeportBlanca."