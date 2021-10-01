Brian Laundrie: Cops Received 911 Calls and Visited Laundrie Home Twice Day Before Gabby Petito Was Reported Missing

Florida police visited Brian Laundrie's parents home twice the day before his girlfriend Gabby Petito went missing, records shows. Cops received two 911 calls on the same day on September 10 in the evening. A few hours later, on September 11, Petito was reported missing by her parents.

The calls are an indication of that everything wasn't right and that chaos had descended on the North Port property over Chris and Roberta Laundrie's fugitive son long before Petito was found dead. The FBI has since visited Laundrie's parents' home on multiple occasions to collect evidence about Laundrie, who has been missing for two weeks now.

Something Fishy

Police have visited the Laundrie family home 46 times since September 10 her mother, Nichole Schmidt., the day before Petito was reported missing. Of these two visits were made on September 10, while a total five calls to 911 were made on September 10 and 11. Of the two calls made on September 11, both were "public service" calls.

The first 911 call was made around 4pm and the second at 6.30 pm, according to police logs provided to DailyMail.com. Both the calls were later marked as "problem settled."

It is not known who made the calls but the second call on September 10 involved Petito's father Joe Petito. According to Fox News, Joe Petito did not physically go to the Laundrie home, but "expressed concern" over his daughter, the outlet reported on Thursday.

On September 11, police received three more calls from Laundrie's parents' home. Those incidents were listed as "follow up/investigation" and "agency assist."

All Was Not Well

The five calls made on and the day before Petito was reported missing suggest that turbulence at the house started long before or after Laundrie returned home on September 1 without his girlfriend. At least 46 emergency calls were made in connection to the residence for various reasons between September 10 and September 27 including 'missing person,' 'disturbance,' 'follow up/investigation,' 'agency assist,' 'special detail,' 'patrol check' and 'public service'.

However, most of the calls came after September 12 and included routine checks on the property, with most of the heavily redacted reports marked, "problem settled."

North Port police also visited the home on September 14, 15 and 16, as well as twice on September 17, the day Laundrie's parents reported him missing saying that they hadn't seen him since September 14.

Also, reality TV star Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman knocked on the Laundries' door on September 27 and Laundrie's mother reportedly called police after that. However, it's not clear if that call too was referred to in the report.

That said, Laundrie continues to be on the run almost two weeks after the Petito's body was found in Wyoming. There have been multiple reports of sightings of Laundrie including several tip offs by Chapman. He has been focusing his attentions on the Florida coastline and creeks surrounding Fort De Soto Park.

While Chapman searched, a banner was flown over the islands off the western coast of Florida, according to Outsider, reading 'Aloha Brian Laundrie' and was signed 'Dog'.