Is Brad Pitt Planning to 'Escape America'? Reports Suggest Actor Might Settle for European Life After Shocking Split from His Kids Amid Custody Battle

Brad Pitt is reportedly on the verge of making a dramatic change in his life, contemplating leaving Hollywood and relocating to Europe. This decision comes amidst growing tensions in his relationship with his children from his ongoing divorce with Angelina Jolie. Sources suggest that Pitt, who is currently dating jewelry executive Ines De Ramon, is considering this move as a way to escape the emotional turmoil and start afresh.

The actor's strained relationship with his children has been a significant factor in his decision. Reports indicate that his children have increasingly distanced themselves from him, which has left Pitt deeply heartbroken. Particularly painful for him was the recent decision of his daughter Shiloh, who chose to change her surname to her mother's when she turned 18. This development was especially distressing for Pitt, who had always been thrilled about her birth and had hoped for a close relationship with her.

The emotional impact of these changes has been significant. An insider revealed that Pitt feels blindsided and devastated by the way his relationship with his children has evolved. His close relationship with Shiloh, in particular, had always been a source of joy for him, and the shift in their bond has been difficult to accept. The source added that Pitt believes Angelina Jolie has slowly turned their children against him, compounding his pain.

To cope with these emotional challenges, Pitt has sold the home where he raised his children. The decision to sell the house was driven by the difficulty of living with the memories of happier times spent there. The actor felt that a new environment might help him heal and find a fresh perspective. "He's haunted by the distance between him and his children," a source said, noting that Pitt hopes a change of scenery might help him move forward until his children are ready to reconnect with him.

Meanwhile, Pitt's close friend George Clooney is strongly encouraging him to consider relocating to Europe. Clooney, who lives there, is excited about the opportunities that such a move could bring. He has suggested that Pitt start a new production company in Europe, which could offer him a chance to revitalize his career and personal life. Pitt is reportedly enthusiastic about this idea and is considering the move seriously.

With few remaining ties to Los Angeles, Pitt is now focusing on new beginnings with De Ramon. The couple is said to be on the verge of getting engaged, and Pitt is looking forward to this new chapter in his life. He has a deep affection for France, Italy, and the U.K., and the prospect of moving to Europe for a fresh start is highly appealing to him. This major lifestyle change could offer Pitt the opportunity he needs to rebuild his life and find new happiness.