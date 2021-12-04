'Croaky' Joe Biden Gets a Voice Over From George Clooney After Suffering From 'Frog in Ones Throat'?

Concerns were raised about U.S. President Joe Biden's health after videos of his speech in a deep voice surfaced on social media. The video also sparked conspiracy theory suggesting that actor George Clooney did a voice over for the U.S. President.

Biden was giving a speech at the State Dining room at the White House during which he coughed several times. The U.S. President, who spent Thanksgiving holiday with his family in Nantucket, said that he got cold from his grandson. "I am okay. I have a test every day... a Covid test. They check me for all the strains. What I have is a 1 1/2-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop... but it's just a cold," he said at the end of his speech.

Biden's Croaky Throat Sparks Voiceover Rumors

Despite Biden confirming that he was merely suffering from cold resulting in the deep voice, there were several who pointed out the startling resemblance with Clooney's voice.

"New joe biden voice sounds like Shephard from modern warfare 2. Or george clooney. This cannot be real," tweeted a user.

"I don't know why they let George Clooney do the voice over. Biden never talks this clearly," wrote another.

"I swear that this morning's Biden appearance was overdubbed by George Clooney," opined another user.

"Sounded like G Clooney with a half a@@ed Biden wanna be voice over. When have we ever heard this man speak so clear like this? #thataintjoe" read a tweet.

Biden Suffering From "Frog in Ones Throat"

The New York Times reported that the presidential physician, Kevin C. O'Connor, released a memo confirming that the U.S. President is suffering from cold.

"As is readily apparent, President Biden is experiencing some increased nasal congestion this week. This can be heard in his voice and he is feeling the colloquially well-known 'frog in ones throat.'" a memo released by the White House read.

Dr. O'Connor further certified that Biden has been tested only three times this week for Covid-19 besides undergoing a comprehensive respiratory panel which includes 19 common respiratory pathogens, to include Covid-19, other coronaviruses, influenza, streptococcus.

"All of those tests were negative," he wrote in the memo and recommending that Biden would continue to be treated with over-the-counter medication for his cold.