Who Is Ines de Ramon? Brad Pitt's Glamorous Brunette Girlfriend Was Earlier Married to Paul Wesley and Her Divorce Was Finalized Only Months Ago

Brad Pitt made his red carpet debut with his much younger girlfriend at the 81st Venice Film Festival on Sunday, but who is Ines de Ramon? The 31-year-old beauty has been romantically involved with the 60-year-old Hollywood star since late 2022. However, Brad isn't the first actor she's dated.

Ines separated from "Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley just months before starting her relationship with the "Fight Club" star. Ines and Paul, now 42, got married in a private ceremony in 2019 and maintained a low profile during their brief marriage. A representative for the couple confirmed in September 2022 that they had separated and had been living apart for months.

Brad Pitt's Glamorous Girlfriend

Ines and Paul's divorce was finalized earlier this year. "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," the rep said.

Ines, originally from New Jersey, graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been the head of wholesale at Anita Ko Jewelry since 2020, a brand with celebrity clients like Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

The brunette beauty has also held various roles in jewelry and fashion at Christie's and de Grisogono.

Ines is also a polyglot, fluent in English, Spanish, French, and German. In addition to her diverse interests, she is a certified health coach in Integrative Nutrition and has a keen interest in wellness.

The couple made their red carpet debut together alongside George and Amal Clooney at the 81st Venice Film Festival for the first official screening of "Wolfs."

Ines moved in with Brad in Los Angeles this past February, and the couple's relationship has only grown stronger since. This marks Brad's first serious relationship since his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Getting Serios with Ines

Ines and Brat's relationship has become more serious, as they have spent the summer together at Chateau Miraval, the French winery that Brad once shared with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The "Fight Club" star and the 49-year-old actress have been locked in a lengthy and contentious divorce battle, with the estate at the center of the dispute.

While Brad has traveled solo at times this season, including a visit to Lake Como to see close friends George and Amal Clooney, he has made time to be with Ines at the winery, according to a report by Page Six on Friday.

The outlet also noted that he was spotted motorcycling in Iceland and has been working on his upcoming movie, "F1." Brad and Angelina, who had been together for years, got married at Miraval in 2014.

They have six children together: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.