Iggy Azalea's OnlyFans Video and Photos Get Leaked Online, Showing the Australian Rapper Topless and Twerking in Her Underwear

Iggy Azalea shocked fans last week by joining the racy subscription site OnlyFans. Her journey on OnlyFans also began with a ban as the Australian rapper is believed to have raked in more than $1 million on the platform in just a week. However, her X-rated photos and video are now at risk after they illegally leaked online.

Azalea now risks losing millions of dollars after the illegal leaks. While access to the 32-year- old's OnlyFans account requires a $25 subscription, images and videos of the Fancy hitmaker twerking and dancing topless have now taken over social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit, putting her income at risk.

Racy Photos Leaked Mischievous

According to a DailyMail.com report, both videos and photos of Azalea that were supposed to be released on OnlyFans were leaked on several social media platforms. Porn pirates are now happily reselling Azalea's racy photos and videos on applications like Telegram and Discord at a cheaper price after illegally distributing them online.

In some of the videos, Azalea is seen entirely topless, exposing her breasts, while in other clips, she is seen twerking in scanty-looking underwear.

The racy photos leaked online have been flooded with comments, according to the outlet. "Perfect photo, thong and socks is the best," gushed one fan on Reddit.

"So that's how she looks laying in the pose," another user wrote, accompanied by a drooling emoji.

It is believed that Azalea has raked in more than $1 million since her OnlyFans debut last week by posting her X-rated content. However, the controversial hitmaker has declined to disclose her profits on OnlyFans.

In just 22 posts, Azalea's account has received 39,000 "likes," and subscribers are paying $25 a month. Additionally, the rapper is charging considerably more through her direct messages for racier pay-per-view content.

The price of a single, fourteen-second clip of the "Black Widow" bombshell topless is $100. Also available to fans are unlimited "tips" and paid private message exchanges with Azalea.

Hot Like Never Before

Azalea launched her newest multimedia project "Hotter Than Hell x OnlyFans" last week. The project will be completed in December 2023 after a year of planning. Subscribers will have access to illustrations, poetry, photography, videos, and music, including her fourth album for $25 a month.

As she inaugurated the initiative, the beauty flashed her huge cleavage and taut midriff while flaunting her eye-popping curves in green underwear. The "Kream" singer even teased her new collab on Jan. 10, writing on Twitter: "Music?... summer. Scandalous sâ€“t?... Friday." "Hotter than Hell x OnlyFans" will be Azalea's biggest work ever and is inspired by the 1990s â€” the age of the supermodel.

The project, which is a hyperrealistic portrayal of the life of the blond beauty, will highlight sexuality and will give a nod to the idea of the centerfold model. She will collaborate with artist Ian Woods for her debut visual piece.

The concept draws inspiration from Pamela Anderson, 1990s supermodels, and Madonna's classic 1992 coffee table book, Sex.

"I've been working on 'Hotter Than Hell' for six months already and I'm full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer," Azalea said in a statement.

"Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn't expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date."

"Once I looked beyond the surface level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on," she said. "I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms," the mother of one continued.

Parts of "Hotter Than Hell" will be gradually revealed on her OnlyFans profile throughout the year. The event will also feature exclusive collaborations with producers, visual artists, and fashion photographers.

Celebrities are some of the top earners of OnlyFans, with Dr. Phil star Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, earning $50 million in her first year alone.

Amouranth, a Twitch streamer, earns over $1.5 million each month from her channel, while Mandy Rose, a former WWE wrestler, recently earned $500,000 in just one week on OnlyFans rival FanTime.