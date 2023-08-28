Iggy Azalea Removed from Stage after She Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction While Performing in Saudi Arabia [WATCH]

Iggy Azalea was forcibly removed from the stage as her performance was abruptly canceled in Saudi Arabia due to a serious wardrobe malfunction. The Fancy hitmaker was left in a red-faced situation midway through her concert in Boulevard Riyadh City after her pants split during the performance, revealing more than she had expected.

Iggy looked stunning in a tight leather bodysuit as she took the stage but midway through the concert, her pants split open leaving her embarrassed in front of thousands of her fans. However, Saudi Arabian authorities soon took things into their own hands and yanked the rapper off stage, making the concert come to an abrupt end.

Onstage Embarrassment

Iggy captivated the audience during the concert by energetically dancing to her provocative songs, which were performed without censorship. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the tight latex pants she was wearing suddenly ruptured.

Coincidentally, Cher's "Woman's World" was playing in the background, and in the midst of the mishap, Iggy addressed the crowd with enthusiasm, urging the women in attendance to create a lively atmosphere by exclaiming, "Ladies, make some noise – it's a woman's world!"

As a result of the unexpected wardrobe malfunction, Iggy was compelled to lower herself into a seated position on the stage. She urgently requested her crew to provide her with a pair of sweatpants to both complete the set and conceal the mishap.

Despite her efforts, law enforcement intervened and prematurely concluded the show. Iggy was able to perform only a few additional songs before her performance was abruptly terminated.

She has since taken to Instagram to explain what happened to her most loyal fans, writing: "Saudi Arabia... waaaassss... probably the worst possible place to have my pants split & unfortunately I wasn't permitted to end the show.

"BUT silver lining. The promoters were amazingly kind to me & the PEOPLE who came were the absolute most supportive," she penned.

Always Sporting

Iggy was smart enough to not protest. Instead, she praised the authorities and her fans. "I love you guys, this was not what I intended for the show but it's a memory I'll have forever & ultimately showed me how kind, loving and supportive people can be while you're having such an embarrassing moment," she added.

The rapper later said she was "soooo sorry" she "wasn't allowed to finish the show" on X, now known as Twitter.

Iggy claimed that her yell at the audience "sent the authorities over the edge," adding, "I'm cool, I just didn't want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organizers cause it wasn't their control or mine."

"It's not the promoter who put on the show's fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants split," she said.

However, Page Six reported that a source said: "Iggy hopes to revisit and that this doesn't prevent her from coming back."

In Saudi Arabia, there is a cultural emphasis on women covering as much of their skin as possible, and this has been promoted as a practice for modesty. However, dress codes have undergone changes in recent years, reflecting evolving cultural and societal norms.

There is currently no clarity regarding whether Azalea intends to reschedule her concert.