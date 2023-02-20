Iggy Azalea Sends Fans Wild as She Strips Topless in Just Her Underwear after Joining OnlyFans

Iggy Azalea is leaving no stone unturned to show her curves and tease her fans. The 32-year-old singer who recently joined OnlyFans, sent her fans wild as she uploaded a topless photo on Instagram. The radiant rapper took to Instagram on Sunday and posted two topless photos of herself with only her nickers on.

The photos have since gone viral, with fans going wild. The Australian rapper has emerged as one of the most sought-after content creators on OnlyFans in just over a month after joining the adult content platform. Azalea is believed to have raked in more than $1 million on the platform in the first week of joining. However, her X-rated photos and video also got illegally leaked online the same week.

Fans Going Wild

Azalea enjoys teasing her fans by posting photos of her hot curves, and this time she left them to sweat a bit more by posing two photos where she posed topless. In the saucy photo, Azalea's trademark blonde hair was falling around her face in curls, highlighting her gorgeous features.

The rapper's makeup looked absolutely great, and she opted for a subtle, natural appearance. The only thing covering her top half was a bouquet of roses that the blonde bombshell was holding.

And the only thing that was covering her modesty was her red underwear, on which was written a motivational saying that read: "I will not accept a life I do not deserve."

Azalea later shared a second photo, this time zooming in on the message and showcasing her substantial forearm tattoo.

"Only accepting the best for myself," she said in the photo's caption.

The comments section was flooded in no time. "The Queen of rap," wrote one fan.

Another fan wrote: "Never been so jealous of a rose before."

"Lost on words right now" wrote yet another user followed by a fire emoji.

A third fan wrote: "Yes, I was one of those ppl that zoomed in."

Ruling OnlyFans

Azalea announced at the end of January that she will be joining the adult-sharing website OnlyFans with a sultry "mixed media project" marketing her content. She wrote: "SURPRISE! I'm dropping a mixed media project called 'Hotter Than Hell'."

"There's photographs, visual art collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things happening this year. You can get first look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account," Iggy told her XX followers.

While access to the 32-year- old's OnlyFans account requires a $25 subscription, images and videos of the Fancy hitmaker twerking and dancing topless took over social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit, putting her income at risk.

According to a DailyMail.com report, both videos and photos of Azalea that were supposed to be released on OnlyFans were leaked on several social media platforms. Porn pirates happily resold Azalea's racy photos and videos on applications like Telegram and Discord at a cheaper price after illegally distributing them online.

In some of the videos, Azalea was seen entirely topless, exposing her breasts, while in other clips, she was seen twerking in scanty-looking underwear.